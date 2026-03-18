S’pore netizen frustrated by friends’ requests to buy luxury goods from Europe & to avoid paying GST

Singapore Redditor upset that friends ask to buy luxury goods from Europe, but unwilling to pay GST

A Singapore Redditor has expressed their frustration about friends constantly asking them to purchase luxury items from Europe, as these friends also expect the items to be brought back without paying Goods and Services Tax (GST).

GST payable if value exceeds personal relief allowance

The r/askSingapore post on 15 March described how such requests often arise whenever the Redditor travels to Europe.

According to the Original Poster (OP), friends or relatives sometimes ask them to help purchase branded items overseas.

This is because luxury goods can be cheaper in Europe due to tax refunds such as Value-Added Tax (VAT).

However, things get awkward when the OP explains that GST is payable when the items exceed the traveller’s personal relief allowance on returning to Singapore.

Instead of understanding, the response they often get is along the lines of: “Just try lah, usually nobody checks.”

Risk borne entirely by traveller

While the OP acknowledged that people are simply trying to save money, they said the expectation makes them uncomfortable.

“If anything happens at customs, I’m the one who has to deal with it,” the OP wrote.

The OP also pointed out that they do not mind helping friends or family buy items while overseas.

However, the expectation that they should “purposely” avoid declaring GST feels unfair, especially since they would also be responsible if the item is lost during the trip.

“Why is there even this expectation that I shall incur risk just because they can save a bit more money?” the OP asked.

Netizens empathise with OP

The post quickly resonated with netizens, many of whom expressed sympathy with the OP’s situation.

One netizen advised the OP to simply say “no” and avoid making the purchase for their friends altogether.

Another commenter pointed out that breaking the law for luxury bags wasn’t worth it.

One Redditor shared a personal experience where their friend got caught and fined for trying to avoid paying GST.

Another netizen shared their own solution, saying they stopped telling people they were travelling to avoid such requests altogether.

Heavy penalties for evading GST In Singapore, individuals who evade duty and GST may face serious consequences under the Customs Act. Offenders can be fined up to 20 times the amount owed or face imprisonment for up to two years. MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also read: S’pore woman evades GST for luxury goods & teaches others how to do the same, gets S$18K fine

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Customs, for illustration purposes only.