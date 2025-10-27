MacPherson residents put up Halloween decorations in HDB corridor, give candy out to children

MacPherson HDB corridor decked out with Halloween decorations, creating memorable experience for kids

“On a random Saturday night, I exited the lift and had the shock of my life,” an Instagram user wrote, revealing an HDB corridor filled with spooky Halloween decorations.

It turns out that residents of a block in MacPherson had decked the halls for the occasion, even giving out candy to children.

MacPherson Halloween decorations put up by residents themselves

The original poster, a Singaporean photographer named “Trafflock”, told MS News that he took the video last Saturday (25 Oct) at his sister’s block in MacPherson.

He explained that the Residents’ Network (RN) had organised the event, with the residents themselves setting everything up.

Though he visited only one block, around five or six households participated in the revelry.

“I was there to check out the decor,” Trafflock said, very impressed by the effort and the results.

Residents give out candy to trick-or-treating children

His video showed that someone had strung up “police tape” at the corridor entrance that said “CAUTION”, alongside a sign that read, “Enter at your own risk”.

Those who entered anyway would notice the atmospheric orange lighting, warning signs, spider webs, and more.

There was even a “scare actor” — a resident in makeup who would pretend to get electrocuted when touched. Trafflock praised her dedication to her role.

Trafflock also decided to check out the decorations on other levels, which were all extremely high-effort and mood-appropriate.

Along the way, he came upon a unit whose exterior was filled with Taoist symbols and auspicious red decorations, but he didn’t know if it was usually like that or specially adorned for the Halloween event.

It wasn’t just the corridors that were bedecked — many of the residents, including children, were also dressed in Halloween costumes to go trick-or-treating.

Trafflock said that the residents would give candy to them.

A spookily decorated table with bowls of sweets, topped with a toy skull, was also set up, according to the video.

‘Very wholesome’ bonding activity

On the event, Trafflock felt that it was “very wholesome and a good activity to bond the community together”, saying:

While it is organised by the [RN], the residents themselves made it more enjoyable by participating [in dressing] up their homes at their own cost.

He said the kids enjoyed the event the most and that it would secure core childhood memories for them.

Decorations were taken down after a few hours

While Halloween decorations in HDB estates are not new, they may be the subject of controversy due to safety concerns.

But Trafflock revealed that the decorations in MacPherson were only up for a few hours that night, and were removed right after the event.

He also said there was a high priority on safety as children were attending.

He declined to specify where exactly the event took place to protect the residents’ privacy.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (26 Oct), the RN said the annual Halloween (One Community Fiesta) event was successful.

It included a “Best Dress (Child & Adult)” contest, where contestants walked away with “great prizes”.

