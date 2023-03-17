MacPherson Hawker Giving Free Bowls Of Laksa To Seniors, Meals Sponsored By Kind Customer

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MacPherson Hawker Gives Out Free Bowls Of Laksa On 17 Mar

Early last year, we reported about a man with cancer who set up a stall selling laksa at a hawker centre in MacPherson for his wife.

His story sparked an outpouring of sympathy which apparently hasn’t ceased to this day.

Most recently, the hawker shared that a kind customer has come forward to sponsor free meals for seniors.

Customer sponsors free laksa from MacPherson stall for seniors

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (15 Mar), the laksa stall, 88 Katong Laksa, shared some good news.

According to the owner, a customer had come forward to sponsor 40 bowls of laksa for seniors.

To carry out the good cause, the stall will be hosting a giveaway between 2pm and 5pm today (17 Mar).

They’ll be giving out the complimentary bowls of laksa on a first-come-first-served basis, so do head down early to not miss a chance.

Only seniors are invited to enjoy the giveaway so share this with any elderly folks you know who may benefit from the free meal.

Here’s the address they should go to:



88 Katong Laksa

Address: 79 Circuit Rd, #01-49, Singapore 370079

Date & Time: Friday (17 Mar), 2pm-5pm

Nearest MRT: Mattar Station

Hope free meals will benefit seniors

While such kind gestures aren’t exactly rare, they always restore our faith in humanity and remind us that good people do exist in our society.

Kudos to the anonymous donor who sponsored the free meals for seniors. We’re sure the recipients will be deeply appreciative of the thought and effort.

Kudos to the hawker stall too, for taking up the offer and cooking up the meals for seniors in the community.

Here’s hoping that we’ll see more of such wholesome incidents in Singapore that uplift our society and help people in need.

