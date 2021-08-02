Cactus At MacPherson HDB Grows 3 Storeys High

Despite living in HDB blocks, residents with a green thumb still find their way around to beautify their surroundings, like keeping plants outside their units.

One such resident took care of her cactus so well that it managed to grow 3 storeys tall, much to the wonderment of many.

A fellow resident spotted the gigantic plant and posted it to Facebook.

Many likened the plant to a scene that reminds them of a famous childhood story called Jack and the Beanstalk.

While this cactus may not allow us to climb into a giant’s fortress in the sky, one can imagine using it to climb their way to the 3rd storey—if the cactus needles weren’t an issue.

Unusually tall cactus spotted at MacPherson HDB

According to a Facebook post, the OP shared the marvellous yet amusing sight he saw while walking along the corridor of an HDB block in MacPherson.

A cactus that seems to belong to a resident living on the first floor stood at an unusual height as it has grown up to 3 storeys high.

However, this was not the first time the extremely tall cactus has been featured in the media. Lianhe Wanbao had also reported and interviewed the owner of the plant back in 2017.

Cactus was saved after being abandoned at a rubbish dump

According to Lianhe Wanbao, it turns out that the cactus was thrown away but managed to get a second chance at life after a plant lover picked it up.

It is quite rare to find a cactus, especially one planted in a pot, that could grow to such a height in Singapore.

As the plant lover who picked it up did not have enough space for it, they asked their neighbour, Ms Zhai Minyu – name directly translated from Chinese – to help take care of it instead.

Ms Zhai, 53, decided to take the cactus in as she too was a plant lover. She also believed that a cactus is an auspicious plant and can bring wealth to its owner.

Little did she know that the cactus would grow from knee height to 3 storeys high.

While Ms Zhai mentioned that she had planned to move in 2 years and might have to resort to cutting the cactus, it seems that she has decided not to do so.

Netizens amazed by the height of MacPherson cactus

The post has since garnered more than 3,200 likes and 1,900 shares. Many netizens seemed tickled by the height of the cactus. Some even compared it to the fairytale of Jack and the Beanstalk.

Many also praised Ms Zhai’s neighbours for not complaining about the height of the cactus.

Another netizen pointed out that the species of the cactus is called San Pedro. The netizen also revealed that the cactus is not native to Singapore but to Peru and Ecuador.

As the cactus has grown to such a massive height, it would also be worth quite a sum of money.

Hope cactus brings auspiciousness to family

It’s nice to see people taking such good care of their plants. May this inspire more to take an interest in gardening as a hobby, and perhaps we might see more of such sights in the future.

Hopefully, Ms Zhai’s cactus may continue growing, so it would bring more auspiciousness to the family in years to come.

