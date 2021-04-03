MacPherson HDB Void Deck Has A Permanent Vincent Van Gogh Exhibition

Art aficionados often yearn to visit grand museums in European cities like Paris, London, or Amsterdam to see some of the finest artworks.

But with overseas travel on hold, perhaps this Vincent van Gogh exhibition at a MacPherson HDB void deck will have to do for now.

Covering floor-to-ceiling walls and stretching across the length of Blk 56 Pipit Road, it promises a truly immersive experience.

Van Gogh exhibition brings MacPherson void deck to life

Twitter user Qazim who goes by the handle @qazimzim stumbled across the wonderous setup on Wednesday (31 Mar).

His find intrigued so many others that the Tweet garnered over 2,000 retweets at the time of writing. Perhaps what caught their attention was how elaborate the setup looks, with parallel panels painted in navy blue and yellow.

Going from pillar to pillar to read the descriptions, one can pretend like they’re in a fancy museum, checking out all the valuable artwork on display.

Of course, the pieces here aren’t legit, since it’s not an official museum after all. But we’d say this version of Starry Night Over the Rhône captures the colours of a starlit night aptly enough.

Exhibitions aren’t complete without descriptions, which this void deck ‘museum’ sufficiently provides for visitors who wish to learn more.

For a sense of what walking through the space feels like, you can check out Qazim’s video of his visit there on TikTok:

Void deck art gallery has been around since 2011

Through some research, Qazim later learnt that the void deck art gallery has been around since 2011, courtesy of creative enterprise Social Creatives Ltd.

Under the Void Deck Art Gallery programme, they aim to promote public awareness and appreciation for different forms of art, by making them more accessible.

The programme also brings the community together, as individuals from various backgrounds gather to transform the space.

Besides the Post Impressionism gallery at MacPherson, Social Creatives were also the creative masterminds behind 2 others:

Pop Art (Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein) – Blk 8 Holland Avenue

Cubism (Picasso) – Blk 749 Jurong West Street 73

Here’s how you can find the Vincent van Gogh gallery:

Address: 56 Pipit Rd, Singapore 370056

Nearest MRT: MacPherson Station

Since the gallery is ‘open’ 24/7, you can drop by any time, and for free too.

Bringing art to the heartlands

With copies of Vincent van Gogh’s famous pieces and insightful information, the void deck gallery does a great job of bringing art closer to Singapore residents.

There’s no need to travel all the way to the Netherlands for the Van Gogh Museum now that you can find a close second right here in our heartlands.

