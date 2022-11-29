Airzone & BOUNCE S’pore Have Up To 35% Off Visit Passes For Your Next Family Day Out

Made For Families Discounts For Your Family’s Year-End Activities & Adventures

As the school terms end and most working adults clear their leave, families are starting to plan their year-end holiday activities.

Even if you don’t have any travel plans, you won’t have to miss out on any adventures, as there’s plenty to do in Singapore. From a suspended indoor playground to a trampoline park, a family day out here can be just as thrilling.

Throughout the November and December holidays, Made For Families partners like Airzone, BOUNCE, and Tribecar are offering discounts that’ll make family time enjoyable and affordable for all.

Here’s what you can expect.

Let loose at indoor adventure parks

Parents with young children would have probably brought them to the nearby playground one too many times that the little ones are bored by now.

They’d need somewhere else to jump around, and BOUNCE is just the place where they can do that.

The floor is mostly trampolines, with some stretching up the sides, so the kiddos can quite literally bounce off the walls.

If you can walk, you can bounce. Even parents can join in the fun and get a good cardio workout while they’re at it.

Toddlers and preschoolers aged four years and under can enjoy certain parts of BOUNCE such as Big Bag, Free Jump, Dodge Ball, Slam Dunk, and dedicated Soft Play Area which are more suitable for their skill level.

A single session of bouncing around won’t be enough, which is why purchasing the Multi-Visit Pass would be more worth it ​​as you get to jump around to your heart’s content.

From 14 Nov to 31 Dec 2022, the Multi-Visit Pass, which covers five sessions at BOUNCE, will cost just S$100 (U.P. S$120). You can use the pass to enter the park anytime over the next 12 months, so you can save it for a family day next year.

The Multi-Visit Pass is available for purchase from the BOUNCE website here. Once you’ve secured your pass, plan your journey to the trampoline park in the city:

BOUNCE Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Address: 8 Grange Rd, #09-01 Cineleisure, Singapore 239695

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs 10am-8pm, Fri 10am-9pm, Sat 9am-9pm, Sun 9am-7pm

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

Thrill-seeking families looking for a little more variety in their activities may want to kick things up a notch at Airzone, the world’s first indoor net playground right here in Singapore.

Visitors get to prance around on nets suspended in the middle of City Square Mall and slide down from one level to another.

The mall becomes your playground where the whole family can swim in a mid-air ball pit together or throw giant inflatable balls at each other.

Since such excitement is best enjoyed in a group, you can get four standard tickets for just S$70 (U.P. S$80) via Airzone’s website or onsite. For the latter, you’ll have to flash the deal page on the website to enjoy the promo.

The four-ticket bundle will be on discount only from 14 Nov to 25 Dec 2022, so make sure to snag yours soon. Do note that the tickets will need to be redeemed all at once.

Those who’ve pre-booked their sessions can proceed to plan their trip to fulfil their adventure cravings:

Airzone

Address: 180 Kitchener Road, #02-K4, K10 City Square Mall, 208539

Opening hours: 10am-9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Farrer Park Station

While running and jumping around can be fun, some parents and kiddos may enjoy more immersive experiences that require creative thinking instead.

Skip the typical escape room for Rescue Luckee! A Live Action Game at Otah & Friends, which includes one hour of imaginative play and creative storytelling led by a live performer.

Kids get to dress up, play in teams and participate in ball pit and craft activities to save Luckee out of Camp Stardust. Once they complete the mission, they’ll bring home a crafted item and an exclusive badge.

Tickets for the game, which are selling out fast, will be at 10% off with promo code <MFFxOTAH10> from 16 Nov to 31 Dec 2022, so hurry and book them here soon.

After setting a date for the exciting adventure, check out how to get there:

Otah & Friends: Camp Stardust

Address: 176 Orchard Rd, #03 – 26A The Centrepoint, Singapore 238843

Event period: 21 Nov-31 Dec 2022

Opening hours: Sun-Fri 10am-8pm, Sat 2pm-8pm

Nearest MRT: Somerset Station

Unwind through craft workshops & outdoor activities

Of course, not all events are about the adrenaline rush – some families may prefer to unwind together instead.

A common way to do that is through craft workshops such as Soap Ministry, where you can learn how to make natural and nutritious soaps using only organic ingredients that are safe for both your face and body.

Besides workshops, they also have handmade soaps and DIY kits which you can buy as gifts or attempt the activity at home during your downtime.

All these are on offer from 14 Nov to 25 Dec 2022, when you apply the following promo codes:

< MFF5bms > – S$5 off breastmilk soaps for 1kg order & above. State the code when ordering via WhatsApp, call or in-store. For more details, click here.

> – S$5 off breastmilk soaps for 1kg order & above. State the code when ordering via WhatsApp, call or in-store. For more details, click here. < MFF20%soapkit > – 20% off DIY starter kit. State promo code to staff in-store or input upon checkout online. For more details, click here.

> – 20% off DIY starter kit. State promo code to staff in-store or input upon checkout online. For more details, click here. < MFF10workshop > – S$10 off any 2-pax workshop. State promo code when booking via WhatsApp, call or in-store.

> – S$10 off any 2-pax workshop. State promo code when booking via WhatsApp, call or in-store. <MFF5christmas> – get a S$5 voucher for any workshop with purchase of any Christmas set. State promo code to staff in-store or input upon checkout online.

If soap-making is a little too niche and calm for your liking, get your adrenaline rush by choosing from a variety of events like rock climbing, adventure trails, swimming and tennis.

BYKidO is a platform where parents can conveniently browse a wide range of experiences from different companies in one place before making a booking. It’s a great place to get ideas if you’re not quite sure what to do with the fam yet.

Once everyone has decided, apply the promo code <FAMILYTIME2022> upon checkout on BYKidO’s website to enjoy 12% off the total amount from now till 31 Dec 2022.

Settle transport & kiddos’ essentials

As much as having fun is key to a fruitful holiday, parents have to ensure that their children’s basic needs are always met too.

Grocery shopping can be a family affair at Sheng Siong, with up to 39% off baby products in stores from 2 to 15 Dec 2022.

See who has the sharpest sense as you cruise down the supermarket aisles together in search of discounted items.

Click here for a full list of Sheng Siong stores and find the one closest to you before planning your next shopping trip.

Since you might have lots of groceries to lug home, having your own transportation will be highly convenient.

Families without a personal car can enjoy such a luxury when they sign up for a S$0 deposit trial account with Tribecar for the first 30 days.

Register as a new customer via this link between 14 Nov and 23 Dec 2022 and get the S$5 deposit credited back to your e-wallet upon approval.

Be sure to apply the promo code <MFFTRIBE> before paying for your first booking to get 50% off, capped at S$20. Do note that drivers will still have to pay the S$100/S$200 security deposit, depending on their experience, after 30 days.

Score a resort getaway for the whole fam

After all that action-packed fun and shopping have sucked up all your energy, you’ll be craving a nice, relaxing getaway, for which you won’t have to book a flight thanks to Sentosa, a mere car or train ride away.

Exploring the island will be a breeze if you’re an Islander member, which can earn you perks like vouchers, free parking and admission, depending on your membership tier.

Sign up to be an Islander member from now till 25 Dec 2022 with promo code <FAMILIES> on the Sentosa website and you could score a staycation for the whole family at Oasia Resort Sentosa.

This is your chance to spend a whole weekend doing nothing but lazing around all day in luxury and comfort — you definitely deserve it.

Enjoy deals on activities that are specially Made For Families

Planning activities for the entire family can be tricky, especially with everyone’s diverse interests and if you have a budget you’d prefer to stick to.

Hoping to make family time breezy and kind on our wallets, Made For Families partners have curated plenty of exclusive deals on activities, products and services that will benefit everyone.

You may view the full list of offerings on their page here and make your bookings for the respective events or take note of the promo terms.

To keep up to date on future happenings, follow Made For Families on Facebook or Instagram.

It’s family time, but there’s no need to splurge on a memorable day out

Remember, you need not splurge to create unforgettable memories with the family.

All you need is to search for the right place, with the right deals.

The holidays are a time for us to spend with our loved ones, so don’t forget to set aside time to plan something special that you can enjoy with them.

