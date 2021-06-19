Malaysian Man Stunned By Red Maggi Goreng In Singapore

Maggi goreng is a dish loved by Singaporeans and Malaysians alike. But even so, there are subtle differences that differentiate the dish in both countries.

Source

Recently, a Malaysian man got the shock of his life when he ordered a plate of Maggi goreng from a stall in Singapore.

Source

He later explained that it wasn’t the taste that was off-putting, but rather the crimson appearance that he wasn’t used to associating with the dish.

Man stunned by red Maggi goreng he ordered in Singapore

On Wednesday (16 Jun), a Malaysian man named Mr Yeo took to the 走，新加坡 Facebook Group to share about his shocking dining experience.

After opening the packet and finding red Maggi goreng, the man said he was traumatised and fearful about ordering the dish for a second time.

Source

He elaborated that this was his first time ordering Maggi goreng in Singapore and did not expect it to turn out this way.

Mr Yeo later clarified in the comments that he was slightly stunned by the red noodles but is aware of the different food cultures in different countries.

Source

Ordered same dish but in ‘Malaysia style’ the next day

The next day, Mr Yeo somehow got over his PTSD and decided to order Maggi goreng again.

This time, however, he apparently told the hawker to cook it “Malaysia style”.

Source

It seems the 2 words have some magical power of their own as the noodle dish turned up in a golden-brown hue.

Source

Digging into the dish, Mr Yeo said it had a delicious yet nostalgic taste, which cured him of his trauma.

Netizens say it looks like a plate of bloodworms

Countless netizens in the Facebook group, many of whom are Malaysians living in Singapore, have since commented on the post.

This netizen joked that the dish Mr Yeo initially ordered look like a plate of “rubber band goreng“.

Source

Another Facebook user quipped that it looked like a plate of bloodworms — used commonly as fish bait.

Source

One netizen offered a more useful tip and suggested for Mr Yeo to order Maggi goreng putih in Singapore for that familiar golden-brown dish.

Source

Apparently gives customers perception that dish is spicy

Speaking to Yahoo News, an Indian-Muslim stall hawker in Singapore shared that the red appearance of mee goreng, a similar dish, gives customers the perception that the food is spicy.

Source

This, in turn, “somehow make(s) the dish taste nicer”.

He also shared that dishes today are a lot redder thanks to improvements made to food colourings over the years.

We love Maggi goreng regardless of colour

Though Singaporeans and Malaysians might be used to seeing their versions of Maggi goreng in a certain hue, we’re heartened by our common love for the dish.

Red or golden-brown, nothing beats having a plate of springy instant noodles stir-fried to perfection when the hunger pangs strike at night.

Meanwhile, we’re glad Mr Yeo got over his PTSD and revived his love for Maggi goreng.

Have you found the red appearance off-putting like Mr Yeo? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.