Mahathir Says Poverty Will Drive M’sia’s Malays To Sell Their Land & ‘Share S’pore’s Fate’

Mahathir Says Malaysia’s Malays Will ‘Sell Land’ & Share Singapore’s Fate If They Continue To Be Poor

Malaysia is up for a General Election soon and many politicians are now sharing their views on what they think is best for the country.

At a Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) rally on Saturday (15 Oct), coalition chairman and former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that if Malays continue to be poor, they’ll end up “selling land”, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Using Singapore as an example, he said it is just like how the island city used to be a part of Johor.

If Malays don’t defend their rights, they’ll share the same fate as Singapore, he said.

Malays will ‘sell land’ if they continue being poor

Speaking at the GTA rally in Temerloh, Pahang on Saturday (15 Oct), Dr Mahathir warned that if Malays in Malaysia continue to be poor, they’ll “sell their land”.

“It is extremely worrying that Malays in poverty will sell their land, just like Singapore,” said the 97-year-old.

He explained that Singapore used to belong to the state of Johor but has since become an independent country.

Dr Mahathir went on to say, “Malaysia has already lost Singapore. If we continue to be poor and not protect our rights, we will share Singapore’s fate.”

GTA aims to solve Malay community’s problems

Dr Mahathir then commented that Barisan Nasional, or the National Front, only fights for personal interests.

According to China Press, he claimed that voting for them would be pointless as Malaysians will not benefit.

The politician then proclaimed that GTA aims to defend and solve problems faced by the Malay community. One of the biggest issues is poverty.

GTA, formed by Dr Mahathir in Aug 2022, is an alliance of four political parties. This includes Pejuang, or the Homeland Fighters’ Party, which Dr Mahathir founded back in 2020.

Previously, the former Prime Minister said he established Pejuang to determine policies that would help the Malay community.

He hopes to see them implemented by a government that cares and loves the nation, country, and religion.

When GTA was formed, Dr Mahathir described it as a representative of “non-partisan Malaysians” driven to action out of love for the country.

Featured image adapted from Reuters via The Edge Markets.