White Maison Margiela vest with iron burn sells for $462

White Maison Margiela vest with iron burns sells for $462

A white vest with iron burns has sparked a heated online debate after being listed for $462 on the resale market.

The clothing item is said to be from the brand Maison Margiela, formerly Maison Martin Margiela, a French luxury fashion house.

On 9 Sept, X user @_joulian_ shared a photo of a white vest with a burn mark from an iron and described the item as a Maison Margiela product launched in 2007.

An uproar among netizens erupted after the item was discovered to be sold on the online vintage fashion retailer Archive for $462.

The item is described to be in excellent condition, with its original tags still attached.

Netizens surprised by vest’s price

The post quickly attracted attention online, with many expressing disbelief over the design of the vest.

One netizen asked if people have actually bought such a garment.

Another one wondered if the burn mark was supposed to be the design.

A netizen jokingly said they never expected a burn on a clothing piece would make it high-end.

“This must be a joke”, said another user.

However, one netizen asked for the price of the vest, expressing interest in buying it.

A check by MS News confirmed that the vest had been sold.

