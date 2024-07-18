‘Bathroom’ slippers sold for S$1.6K in Saudi Arabia, salesperson says they’re worth the price

Some netizens joked that they didn't realize they were already rich since they own the same type of slippers.

Day-to-day items sold at high prices by luxury brands seem to have become commonplace these days.

Notable examples include Balenciaga’s S$1,460 tattered tee, S$4,400 tape bracelet and S$1,250 towel skirt.

Recently, slippers sold for SAR4,590 (S$1,640) in Saudi Arabia have joined the fray. The footwear went viral, with netizens saying they looked like bathroom slippers.

The salesperson claimed the high price was justified by their quality, but many were not convinced.

Some Saudi Arabians commented that the slippers are not sold at that price and suggested the video was made for content purposes.

The video, posted by @kuwaitinside on Instagram earlier this week, has amassed 6.8 million views.

Salesperson says slippers are worth the price

In the video, a salesperson wearing gloves is seen taking out a pair of blue and white rubber slippers from a glass display case.

They then demonstrate the product’s quality, showing off its details and bending the soles.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the salesperson explains that the slippers’ quality justifies the hefty price tag.

“For example, the laces and soles have patterns, and the texture is soft and elastic, making them very comfortable to wear,” the salesperson reportedly said.

Netizens say expensive product looks like bathroom slippers

Users flocked to the comments, saying the expensive product looked like their bathroom slippers.

Some even joked that they did not realize they were already rich since they own the same type of footwear.

However, some Saudi Arabians defended their country, stating that the slippers are not sold there at such a high price.

Featured image adapted from @kuwaitinside on Instagram.

