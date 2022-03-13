Choa Chu Kang Mala Store Claims Rubbish Bag Allegations Are Fake

Since the mala hotpot wave took over Singapore, many of us would indulge in our cravings by ordering a deliciously spicy meal even when we’re at home.

However, when one man ordered a meal from a Choa Chu Kang mala store via foodpanda, he allegedly received a bag of rubbish instead.

He then took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to air his grievances about the incident.

The mala store in question, Chuan Wei Mala Hot Pot, later lodged a police report, saying the allegations were untrue.

Man allegedly receives bag of rubbish instead of mala

On Saturday (12 Mar), a man shared that he ordered food from Chuan Wei Mala Hot Pot at Choa Chu Kang via foodpanda on 11 Mar.

However, when he opened the bag, all he found was rubbish.

The plastic bag that supposedly contained his ‘meal’ was filled with wrappers, receipts, and used tissue paper. He claimed that there were even cockroaches inside the bag.

The man said that the rubbish bag was ‘utterly disgusting’ and he could not understand why the rider even delivered it.

Following the incident, he also posted a photo of the rubbish bag on the store’s Google page.

Man previously filed complaint about mala store

Previously, the man had also posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group about an order from the same store.

Earlier this month, he said he ordered mala but instead received a ‘mysterious black soup’.

The store gave the man a refund for his meal.

Chuan Wei Mala Hot Pot lodges police report

Responding to MS News’ queries, Chuan Wei Mala Hot Pot said the allegations against them were false and untrue.

The store said they had lodged a police report and filed a separate complaint to foodpanda regarding the incident.

Hope police investigations get to bottom of the matter

To open a bag expecting a piping hot delicious mala meal and receiving a bag of rubbish instead must be a terrible experience.

However, it is extremely unethical if the allegations are untrue and only serve to drag the mala store’s name through the mud.

We hope the police will get to the bottom of the matter and do right by both the customer and the mala store.

Featured image adapted from Zephyr Jun Xiang Ng on Facebook and Google Maps.