Baker’s Brew Studio Has Cake Designs Inspired By Singapore Food

Holiday season means family reunions and hangouts with tight BFFs. Not many of us have the time and skills to make last-minute treats so we’ve found a local baker that can turn our local delicacies into luscious cakes.

Baker’s Brew Studio offers cakes designed as curry puffs and kueh lapis, mala hotpot, chendol, and many others.

Let’s take a look at these cakes that are bound to make you a star at your family’s dining table.

Kueh lapis & curry puff cake design

The In-Kueh-Dible Duos is an aptly named dessert with a smiling kueh lapis and curry puff.

The 9-layer kueh lapis definitely brings back memories of peeling the individual layers during our childhood. While this version doesn’t seem to be made of rice flour, we’re excited to know how its thicc layers stack up against the real thing.

On the side, you’ll find a winking curry puff, which looks like a charming version of our very own snack.

The cake will set you back by at least $128 but we think it’ll put a priceless smile on your loved ones.

Mala hotpot cake design

Just when you think you’ve tasted every version of mala hotpot, you discover something new. Chilli addicts will easily spot their meat slices, leafy vegetables, tofu slices, mushrooms, and chillis on top of this mala hotpot cake design.

We think it wouldn’t be wise to get the “noodles” through chopsticks because you’ll probably end up with bits of icing instead.

No need to worry about maintaining the boiling temperature for the broth because there are “buttons” to keep the soup warm and adjust the timer.

Chendol & ondeh ondeh cakes

Chendol is a yummy refreshment for beating the heat during incredibly hot summers. If you’re a long-time fan of the iced sweet dessert, we guarantee you’ll love this baked version too.

Baker’s Brew Studio offers chendol cake with 2 layers of pandan gula melaka sponge cake. Similar to the real thing, it is also layered with chendol jelly, red beans, attap seeds, and topped with coconut fudge.

Unfortunately, this cake is not currently available in their bakery. However, they occasionally offer chendol cake baking courses where you can enroll if you’re thinking of keeping up with being a Circuit Baker.

In the meantime, ondeh ondeh lovers can get their fix with this cake priced from $58. You’ll find 2 layers of moist and soft pandan sponge infused with coconut and gula melaka.

We love the perfect blend of local flavours, but we bet kids will love picking out the toppings like the coconut cookies, toasted coconuts, and Ondeh Ondeh balls.

Love local cake designs

Mala hotpot, kueh lapis, and chendol are timeless staples on our dining tables. Although we’ll never forget the classics, we’re also excited to try these gorgeous confections that deceptively look or taste close to the original.

Even if we have zero baking skills, these creations prove we can still impress our guests this holiday season.

Interested shoppers can turn to the Baker’s Brew studio website or Facebook page to learn more about their current offerings.

