Malay Woman Impresses Boyfriend’s Mother On CNY By Greeting Her In Chinese

One of the most pressuring aspects of any relationship is impressing our partner’s parents.

Recently, a Malay lady named Amirah Vgi did just that by greeting her boyfriend’s mum in Mandarin during Chinese New Year (CNY).

A TikTok clip with over 200,000 views captured this heartwarming scene where her boyfriend’s mum reciprocated the gesture and tells her she is “the best”.

Many netizens praised her for her efforts to bridge the differences in their cultures and traditions.

Malay lady memories CNY greetings in Mandarin

In the Tiktok clip posted on Tuesday (1 Feb), Ms Amirah was seen approaching her boyfriend’s mother with two mandarin oranges. She then greeted her with phrases like gong xi fa cai ( 恭喜发财) and shen ti jian kang (身体健康).

Source

Ms Amirah said she tried hard to memorise the CNY phrases. She also refers to her boyfriend’s mum as her future mother-in-law.

Her boyfriend’s mum reciprocated her positivity and responded by telling Ms Amirah “she’s (you) are the best.”

Her boyfriend guides her in learning Mandarin

In another Tiktok clip she posted, Ms Amirah’s boyfriend was shown teaching her the phrase bu yao (不要) — which means to not want something.

Source

In her reply to a comment, she mentions that while it is easy for her to memorise Mandarin words, it is difficult to get the pronunciations right.

Source

Her boyfriend playfully teased her for her pronunciation and they shared a laugh together.

Netizens impressed by her efforts

In the comment section, some claimed that Mandarin is not difficult to learn and she could improve quickly.

Source

Others applauded her efforts for taking the extra step to bridge the differences in cultures between herself and her boyfriend.

Source

Ms Amirah also expressed gratitude for netizens’ well wishes and said her boyfriend’s mum’s response touched her.

Source

Adding to the festive spirit of CNY

As the Chinese usher in the Lunar New Year by reuniting with their families, it is heartening to see others come together to join the festive mood.

We hope everyone had a great CNY despite the restrictions and had opportunities to meet their relatives and friends.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at new@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Amirah on Instagram and Tiktok.