Malaysia Airlines Plane Aircon Allegedly Doesn’t Work, Passengers In Cabin Left Sweating

Passengers Left Sweating Due To Plane Aircon Malfunction

Although travelling on a plane can get stressful, passengers usually don’t have to worry much when they’re seated and waiting for take-off.

However, that was not the case for the passengers of a Malaysia Airlines flight from Phuket to Kuala Lumpur (KL) when they were left sweating due to an aircon malfunction.

One of the passengers uploaded a series of videos on TikTok detailing his experience.

@syaifulmolok446 Replying to @Rie4646 kalau sampai menitik peluh mcm ni, dengan panas x der ekon, dengan terik matahari jam 4.45 petang, Semua org dalam flight tu koyak bang😬😬😬 ♬ original sound – syaifulmolok – syaifulmolok

In the videos, he explained that he sat in the aircon-less cabin for 30 minutes, without a word from the pilot and airline staff.

Passenger explains aircon situation on Malaysia Airlines flight

According to the videos uploaded by TikTok user @syaifulmolok446, he was on flight MH0795 back to KL from Phuket when he met with an unexpected hiccup.

Mr Syaiful uploaded a total of three videos documenting different stages of his discomfort.

From one video to the next, he became progressively soaked in sweat.

In the last of the three videos, he showed his flight ticket, perhaps as proof of the flight details and pointed to the beads of sweat dripping from his head.

Mr Syaiful explained that he had been seated for 45 minutes in a stationary aircraft. Luckily he was comfortable enough to crack a joke, likening himself to steamed fish.

It was only after a while that the cabin crew announced the aircon malfunction.

Eventually, the passengers disembarked the aircraft.

One passenger allegedly collapses from high temperatures

In a separate video, Mr Syaiful filmed a seemingly distressing scene.

A topless man lay on the runway tarmac, surrounded by several others who were fanning him with their t-shirts.

As he circled the man, Mr Syaiful said that the passengers were not given an explanation as to why they couldn’t get off the aircon-less flight.

He also took to the comments section to add that at least three people had panic attacks.

Responding to a concerned netizen, Mr Syaiful explained that the topless man was vomiting. He also allegedly collapsed from the high temperatures.

MS News has reached out to Malaysia Airlines and Mr Syaiful for comment on the matter. We will update the article accordingly if they get back.

