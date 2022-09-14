AirAsia Passengers Stuck On Plane At Changi Airport, Doors Couldn’t Open Due To Electrical Issues

AirAsia Flight Experiences Electrical Issues At Changi Airport Trapping Passengers

Flights can occasionally experience technical difficulties, bringing inconvenience and long delays.

In such situations, the onus is on airline staff to react promptly and prioritise the safety of their passengers and crew.

Recently, an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore experienced such issues upon arrival at Changi Airport.

It stranded passengers in the airplane with no electricity or air-conditioning for around half an hour.

AirAsia has addressed the incident, confirming that they managed to rectify the situation by replacing the faulty equipment.

Passengers trapped on AirAsia flight for 30 minutes

Footage of the incident was uploaded to the Singapore Incidents Facebook group on 11 Sep.

Within the video, a caption states that a technical fault trapped passengers in an AirAsia flight upon arrival at Changi Airport.

There was no electricity, causing the confused travellers to spend their wait in a dark cabin without air-conditioning.

The short clip then cuts to the airplane with the lights back on as passengers wait to disembark.

The OP of the video also added in the caption that the door could not open due to technical issues.

However, a Facebook user pointed out that staff can operate them manually without the use of electricity.

Technical issues resolved by replacing equipment

Speaking to Stomp, AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat confirmed that AirAsia flight AK716 flying from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore on 10 Sep experienced a minor technical issue upon arrival.

A power cable connection issue caused the ground electrical equipment to be unable to supply the aircraft’s electrical system.

This resulted in technical issues, which airline staff resolved by switching to replacement ground power equipment.

“The safety of our guests and crew is always the number one priority and was never compromised,” Mr Asmat added.

