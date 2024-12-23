M’sia Airlines grounds new Airbus just days after maiden flight, cites technical issues

Malaysia Airlines grounds new Airbus just days after its maiden flight

Malaysia Airlines has grounded its new Airbus A330neo jet for at least 48 hours, just days after its maiden flight on Thursday (19 Dec).

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the aircraft, registered 9M-MNG, encountered a series of technical issues following its inaugural flight to Melbourne, Australia.

On Friday (20 Dec), the issues resurfaced, prompting the airline to ground the jet for repairs upon its return to Kuala Lumpur.

The next day, Malaysia Airlines had to cancel flight MH149 to Melbourne as the technical problems persisted.

Technical issues caused by factory’s ‘poor quality work’

Malaysia Airlines CEO Izham Ismail stated that the airline has identified three technical issues originating from the quality of the aircraft’s factory production and delivery.

“Malaysia Airlines has suffered a series of technical issues arising from poor quality work,” the CEO told NST.

He added that the issues have not only affected the aircraft’s inaugural flight but have also impacted the airline’s brand and reputation.

“We need Airbus and Rolls-Royce to investigate the root cause of these issues on the brand-new aircraft,” he said.

Mr Izham also emphasised that the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) must be held accountable, saying:

This happening to a brand-new aircraft is not acceptable. To me, it’s embarrassing.

“Safety is paramount. I will not risk anything on safety,” he added.

Aircraft manufacturer extends support to Malaysia Airlines

In response to the incident, an Airbus spokesperson told NST that the company is ready to support Malaysia Airlines with the technical issues surrounding their new aircraft.

Meanwhile, a Rolls-Royce spokesperson confirmed that initial troubleshooting on the A330neo has identified a faulty component.

The replacement process is underway.

In 2022, Malaysia Airlines decided to acquire 20 Airbus A330neo jets, powered by the more fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, as part of its fleet modernisation plan.

