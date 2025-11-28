M’sian man poses as Caucasian ‘sugar daddy’ to lure women from S’pore into M’sia, took S$183K from one

Man who posed as ‘sugar daddy’ convicted after cheating women from Singapore

A Malaysian man who spent years deceiving women online by pretending to be a wealthy Caucasian “sugar daddy” has been convicted in Singapore of cheating for sex and extortion.

The scheme caused profound trauma to his victims, and he was charged with 16 offences.

One woman lost more than S$183,000. Another was beaten until she was badly wounded.

Some could not even continue therapy due to the severity of their trauma.

Prosecution seeks 13 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane

On Thursday (27 Nov), prosecutors urged the court to impose 13 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane on 38-year-old Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh.

According to CNA, the prosecution called his actions “horrific and perverse”.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jeremy Bin told the court that had the offences occurred in Singapore, Singh could have faced multiple rape charges.

Singh claimed trial, not pleading guilty, to the very end.

He was ultimately convicted on four charges, including cheating for sex and extortion.

Sentencing has been adjourned to January.

Pretended to be a wealthy white man living on a yacht

The court heard that between 2018 and 2020, Singh was unemployed and living in Malaysia with his wife and children.

To obtain sexual gratification and money through deception, he devised a methodical scheme.

Singh created online personas of successful Caucasian men on Tinder and other dating platforms.

He promised generous monthly payments in exchange for sex and companionship.

He also painted the picture of a glamorous life, pretending to be a white man living on a yacht in Malaysia.

Victims who agreed with the arrangement were asked to send explicit photos and videos first, CNA said.

Singh then persuaded them to travel to Malaysia, where he would greet them while posing as the sugar daddy’s “driver”.

Once the victim arrived, Singh would switch personas, using the sugar daddy’s identity to coerce her into sex, threatening to release her explicit footage if she refused.

As the driver, he would pretend that he was also being threatened by the sugar daddy.

To tighten his grip, Singh communicated with victims through both personas — the “good” driver and the “bad” sugar daddy — assessing when to threaten and when to feign concern.

Victim forced into sex work, lost more than S$183,000

One victim met his alias “Mike” on Tinder in February 2020, before chatting with him on WhatsApp.

He offered US$30,000 (S$38,900) per month for a sexual relationship.

The money far exceeded her salary, and Mike appeared to be a successful man.

She sent explicit videos and flew to Penang on 28 February 2020, where Singh met her in his “driver” persona.

Later posing as “Mike”, Singh threatened to disseminate her videos unless she slept with him.

Mike also instructed her to perform other lewd acts to avoid exposure, including meeting unknown men for sex.

Her clients were chosen for her and all earnings went to Mike.

In total, the woman lost more than S$183,000 and she never received a cent in return.

She finally reported the abuse by lodging a police report in October 2020.

Arrested after joint operation between SPF and Malaysian police

Singh was arrested following a joint covert operation by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Royal Malaysia Police, CNA reported.

He provided detailed confessions across 16 statements, saying he needed money for his family and expressing remorse.

However, in court, he denied the charges, insisting he had sex with the victims but was not the “sugar daddy”.

DPP Bin described him as “effectively a serial rapist”, adding that his conduct was sadistic, malicious and “utterly debasing”.

According to CNA, one victim was flogged and whipped, causing her to be badly wounded.

Another victim’s life and career were “derailed”, while one woman was so traumatised she could not undergo therapy without flashbacks.

“He has blamed every single person but himself,” said DPP Bin.

