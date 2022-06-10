M’sian Hair Salon Goes Viral For Skimpily Dressed Stylists, Clarifies There Are No ‘Special Services’

Hair Salon In Malaysia Insists Skimpily Dressed Stylists Are Just Models

Imagine walking into a salon to get your hair done, only to be greeted by stylists in outfits that leave little to the imagination. Naturally, some will even suspect that the establishment offers more than just washes and cuts.

That’s exactly what some folks assumed after a new hair salon opened in Selangor, Malaysia. To promote the launch, they shared photos of scantily clad women styling customers’ hair.

However, the move seemingly caught the wrong type of attention. Netizens apparently accused the salon of offering “special services” and the police even got involved.

The salon has since clarified that they are “just a normal hair studio”. They also deleted the controversial shots from their timeline.

Hair salon has scantily clad stylists at grand opening

According to SAYS, AJ Hair Studio in Puchong, Selangor had an opening ceremony last Thursday (2 Jun).

They uploaded several photos from the event on their Facebook page and it’s not difficult to see why they caused a stir.

While the salon was offering a S$0.30 (RM1) haircut promotion, that wasn’t what got people talking.

Rather, it was the images of women in revealing outfits combing and cutting locks of hair that sent the internet into a frenzy.

Well, it’s certainly not every day that you meet barbers in revealing clothing.

Hair salon clarifies sexy stylists were part of marketing gimmick

Unsurprisingly, the pictures quickly went viral, which is probably what the salon was going for — minus the police visit, of course.

Rumours started circulating that the shop was offering “special services” of a sexual nature. Concerned citizens alerted the authorities, and soon, officers showed up to conduct an inspection.

This undoubtedly did not please the owner, who took to Facebook to explain himself.

He emphasised that his company does not provide special services and that it is “just a normal hair studio”.

He also clarified that the models were hired specially for the grand opening and that the salacious snaps were meant to be “funny” — they certainly do not represent the nature of the establishment.

He also requested the public to refrain from spreading misinformation and asking him about the special services, adding a photo of a police report to show that he is serious.

Both the original post with the model photos and one of his clarifications have since been taken down. Only the shot of the police report remains.

However, these misunderstandings may have been the least of the salon’s problems.

On Wednesday (8 Jun), Free Malaysia Today reported that the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) found that the studio did not have a valid licence to operate.

In a statement, MBSJ shared that it has “issued two compounds for operating a beauty and health centre without a licence and showing advertisements without a licence”.

However, business seems to be going on as usual with the salon posting promotional prices for the hair colouring services.

A very dramatic grand opening

Sex sells, and AJ Hair Studio was clearly trying to take advantage of this with their skimpily dressed temporary stylists.

Regardless of whether you agree with their cheeky marketing tactic or not, it was wrong to spread nasty rumours just based on a few pictures and misguided assumptions.

In any case, if you happen to be in the area and fancy a trim, you can consider dropping by this now-famous – or is it infamous? – shop.

