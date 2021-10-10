Malaysia Lifts Interstate Travel Ban From 11 Oct

Since the start of the year, Malaysians working and studying in another state couldn’t go home to visit their families due to the interstate travel ban.

Authorities implemented the rule to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, which saw a spike in cases for many months.

After a gruelling 10-month wait, fully vaccinated Malaysians can finally look forward to packing their bags and hitting the expressway to balik kampung.

The ban will officially be lifted tomorrow (11 Oct).

Malaysia opens interstate travel, announces PM Ismail Sabri

In a special press conference on Sunday (10 Oct), Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri announced the lifting of the interstate travel ban.

This comes after Malaysia has achieved a vaccination rate of over 90% among adults.

Hence, he said the government agrees to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to resume interstate travel. They no longer need to apply for police permission from tomorrow (11 Oct).

However, Mr Ismail stressed the importance of following Covid-19 safety protocols, such as safe distancing and wearing masks. Those who flout the law will still be charged under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

He advised those who feel unwell to postpone their travels back home until they are healthy again.

MyTravelPass scheme abolished for fully vaccinated Malaysians

Additionally, Mr Ismail announced that the usage of MyTravelPass will be scrapped for fully vaccinated Malaysians who wish to travel abroad.

This means any Malaysian can leave the country for official and unofficial purposes, and this includes leisure travel.

Travellers will have to undergo several rounds of Covid-19 swab tests:

Pre-departure

3 days before returning to Malaysia

Upon arrival at Malaysia airports.

However, anyone entering the country will still be put under a 14-day quarantine. Fully vaccinated Malaysians, on the other hand, can self-quarantine at home.

Changes to Covid-19 rules for fully vaccinated Malaysians only

After announcing the changes, Mr Ismail emphasised that only those who have received 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccines are eligible.

The interstate ban came into place in Jan 2021, when the country placed several states under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Since then, Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 figures had crossed the 20,000 mark several times, logging record highs.

Good news for homesick Malaysians

After months of not being able to travel across states, this announcement comes as good news to homesick Malaysians.

The new changes are only applicable to those who’ve received 2 vaccine doses. Hence, we hope this is also an incentive for non-vaccinated folks to book their appointments soon.

After all, the vaccines are in place to protect yourself, your loved ones and the community as a whole.

