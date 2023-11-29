M’sia & S’pore Living Costs & Salaries Compared, S’pore Said To Be More Proportionate

Netizens Compare Salaries & Costs Of Living In Singapore & Malaysia

In an era of rising inflation and prices, the cost of living will always be the subject of debate, especially across different countries.

This was true on X, where a user recently argued that the cost of living in Malaysia was not proportionate to the salaries employees received.

In response, others brought up a comparison between the living costs and salaries in Malaysia and Singapore.

User says prices in Malaysia are not cheap

Taking to X, a netizen said that meals in Malaysia should not cost more than RM20 (S$5.72).

Describing the price as “not cheap”, she claimed that “average people in Singapore” have a salary of around S$4,000 with food costing below S$10.

“If we earn RM4k (S$1,144.72) our meal also should be around RM10 (S$2.86),” the OP argued.

She pointed out that policies such as subsidies on petrol weren’t of much use either, especially when the prices of goods keep increasing.

Instead of focusing on private transportation like cars, she suggested that the government work on making public transport more efficient. Subsidies should also cover essential needs rather than petrol.

“Subsidise the basic,” she urged, concluding her argument.

Living costs & salaries in Singapore & Malaysia compared

Her post has since gone viral, with many proceeding to compare the living costs and salaries in Malaysia and Singapore.

One of them was The Futurizts, a Malaysian educational platform, which posted a breakdown of the current costs and wages offered in both countries.

They shared that Malaysia offers a minimum wage of RM1,500 (S$430.09) while Singapore has no minimum wage. However, “low-income people” would earn at least S$1,750.

In addition, the median salary in Malaysia was RM2,600 (S$745.49) while in Singapore, it is S$5,070. This means that half of Singapore’s population earns more than S$5,070, with the remainder earning less.

As for mixed rice consisting of two vegetables, one meat, and rice, it costs between RM10 (S$2.87) and RM15 (S$4.30) for Malaysians based on prices in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

In Singapore, the same dish would cost between S$3.50 to S$5.50 in hawker centres.

Working in Singapore and spending in Malaysia recommended

The Futurizts went on to note that public transport would cost Singaporeans between S$0.50 to S$2.50, depending on distance.

For petrol, it would come at a price of a heavily subsidised RM2.05 (S$0.59) for Malaysians, and S$2.74 for Singaporeans.

Meanwhile, the cost of owning a vehicle like a Toyota Camry would start at prices from RM220,000 (S$63,081.59) for Malaysians, and from S$183,000 for Singaporeans, including the Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

“To own a car in Singapore, a buyer must bid for a certificate that costs S$106,000, equivalent to nine Perodua Axias,” they pointed out.

They ultimately ended their breakdown by suggesting it would be best to apply for a job in Singapore and spend the paycheck in Malaysia.

Netizens have different views on living costs and salaries

Most agreed with the OP and The Futurizt’s breakdown, stating that the prices in Singapore were more reasonable than in Malaysia.

Others, however, had different views of how proportionate the cost of living was locally.

For instance, one user said rentals and accommodation in Singapore were hard to come by, with taxes being high as well.

The rising prices in Malaysia compared to Singapore, however, has been an issue that has cropped up before.

Back in July, reports emerged that Malaysians working in Singapore lamented that the costs of essentials back home had become increasingly expensive.

Do you agree with the netizens’ assessments? Let us know in the comments below.

