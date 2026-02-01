Man in M’sia fined $960 for placing chicken wings on woman’s chest

Man faces S$960 fine after he was caught violating a woman’s modesty during funeral

A 46-year-old man was fined RM3,000 (S$960) after he pleaded guilty to violating a woman’s modesty at a mortuary hall in Kapit, a town in Sarawak.

According to China Press, the suspect placed chicken wings on the victim’s chest before groping her.

The incident occurred at around 4am on 18 Jan.

Suspect committed offence during funeral ceremony

The victim, a 39-year-old woman, was at the mortuary hall with a friend to attend a ngetas ulit (an end of mourning period practised by the Iban community), reports Malaysian news outlet Says.

It was there that the man, later identified as Awang Ganing, approached her.

In an inappropriate act, Awang placed chicken wings on her chest before allegedly groping her.

After being reprimanded by the victim, he subsequently fled the scene.

The victim proceeded to file a police report, noting that she felt traumatised, ashamed, and violated by the offender’s actions.

Man arrested & pleaded guilty

Authorities took action and eventually arrested Awang 23 Jan.

The suspect was brought to the Magistrate Court on 28 Jan, where he was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which covers offences related to insulting a person’s modesty or invasion of their privacy.

The offence carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

Magistrate Romario Jonoi imposed a fine of $960, which the accused agreed to pay to secure his release.

