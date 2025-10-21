31-year-old woman allegedly molests 25-year-old woman along Duxton Hill, charged with outrage of modesty

31-year-old woman molests another woman along Duxton Hill, among 5 charged in separate cases

A 31-year-old woman was charged in court on 15 Oct for allegedly molesting another woman along Duxton Hill.

She is among five individuals — the others being four men aged between 30 and 72 — charged with separate counts of outrage of modesty, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement.

All five are accused of molesting women in unrelated incidents that took place between January and August this year.

Their alleged victims are aged between 24 and 47.

Incidents date back to January

The earliest case dates back to 28 Jan, when a 72-year-old man allegedly molested a 47-year-old woman along Temple Street. He was arrested at the scene.

On 17 May, a 30-year-old man was similarly arrested after allegedly molesting a 24-year-old woman along Veerasamy Road.

Two cases occurred in July.

On 7 July, a 41-year-old man allegedly molested a 29-year-old woman along Bayfront Avenue, while on 11 July, the 31-year-old female accused allegedly molested a 25-year-old woman along Duxton Hill.

Unlike the others, she was not arrested at the scene but was later identified and apprehended through follow-up investigations aided by CCTV footage.

The most recent case took place on 4 Aug, when a 47-year-old man allegedly molested a 33-year-old woman along Rochor Canal Road. He, too, was arrested at the scene.

Up to 3 years’ jail, fine or caning

Each of the five accused faces one count of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of these.

The SPF reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards sexual offenders, stressing that such acts threaten public safety and will be dealt with sternly.

It also urged victims to move away from perpetrators, call the police when safe, and take note of key details such as appearance and location to aid investigations.

Also read: Construction worker breaks into woman’s condo twice to molest & watch her, jailed 13 months

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.