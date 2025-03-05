M’sia to roll out QR code immigration clearance for S’porean travellers by 2026

Malaysia to allow QR code immigration clearance for Singaporeans from 1 Jan 2026

By 1 Jan 2026, Singaporeans and travellers from 62 other countries may be able to use a QR code system for faster immigration clearance at Malaysia’s borders, Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced.

The initiative, aimed at reducing congestion and streamlining entry procedures, will also extend to those holding long-term visit passes, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Expansion of QR code system

Currently, the QR code system is available only to Malaysian citizens through the MyBorderPass app.

However, Mr Saifuddin revealed plans to extend it to visitors from countries such as Singapore, Brunei, the United States, and The United Kingdom.

The objective is to facilitate smoother and faster immigration clearance for a broader range of visitors.

Travellers can also check travel status from the app, according to Malaysia media outlet The Star.

QR code system to improve immigration checkpoint efficiency

The implementation of the QR code system is expected to significantly cut down processing time at immigration checkpoints.

Currently, 172 immigration officers manage these counters.

With the new system, manpower could be reduced by nearly 60%, leaving only 68 officers on duty.

Since its trial phase began in Jan this year, approximately 787 thousand Malaysians have downloaded the MyBorderPass app.

According to ST, data from Kuala Lumpur International Airport shows that QR code clearance takes just five seconds, compared to 15 seconds for passport auto gates.

Future developments

Beyond individual travellers, Malaysia plans to introduce QR code clearance for vehicles, including cars and lorries, at land checkpoints in Johor later this year.

Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof noted that this follows a successful trial for bus commuters and motorcyclists from June to Nov last year.

The expansion aims to further ease congestion and speed up cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore.