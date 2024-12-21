Malaysia named the safest country to visit in Asia, 20th most-relaxing in the world

Malaysia is the safest country in Asia, says ‘World’s No. 1 Retreat Site’

While Singaporeans might think Singapore is safe, we are not the safest country in Asia, according to one website.

That distinction goes to our nearest neighbour Malaysia, said BookRetreats.com.

76 destinations ranked for ‘peace & quiet’ by wellness platform

Wellness retreat platform, which calls itself the “World’s No. 1 Retreat Site”, released its Holiday Relaxation Report on 18 Dec.

It aimed to find out where travellers can find “genuine peace and quiet”, analysing 76 destinations based on five factors:

safety

solitude

serenity

nature

wellness

They were evaluated via nine metrics that included forest coverage, crowd density, noise and light pollution and peacefulness.

Each destination was then graded on a 100-point scale to produce the Global Relaxation Index.

Malaysia is Asia’s second-most relaxing destination

It turned out that Malaysia ranked No. 20 on the list of the world’s most relaxing vacation destinations, with Australia coming in at No. 1.

Malaysia was also the second-highest-ranking Asian country, with Japan at No. 15 named Asia’s most relaxing destination.

This means that Malaysia is Asia’s second-most relaxing destination.

Singapore was not found on the list.

Malaysia named safest country in Asia based on ‘peacefulness’ metric

One of the five categories that influenced the overall score was safety, which is based on the metric of “peacefulness”.

The “peacefulness” figure was in turn based on the country’s performance in this year’s Global Peace Index (GPI).

Malaysia, which was No. 10 on the GPI, emerged as No. 8 on the list of “Best Holiday Destinations for Safety”, and the only Asian country in the top 10.

This also means it’s the safest country in Asia, ahead of even Japan.

Incidentally, Japan was No. 17 on the Global Peace Index but Singapore was No. 5 and the most peaceful country in Asia.

Considering the above, it’s strange that both countries are nowhere to be seen on the BookRetreats.com list.

The other four categories in the main “most relaxing” list are solitude, serenity, nature and wellness.

