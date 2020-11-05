Malaysians Working In Singapore Send Bikes Home Due To High Maintenance & Parking Fees

The Singapore-Johor border closure during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused many Malaysian workers to remain in our island nation until the Causeway reopens.

As a result, motorcycles used to cross to and from Singapore have seen lesser use. To reduce the costs of keeping them here, Malaysians have been returning their vehicles via trailer trucks to their home country.

Piling maintenance costs and parking fees are several factors that have reportedly driven these motorists to do so.

Malaysian bikes & cars returned via trailer trucks

More than 300,000 Malaysians and about 145,000 vehicles used to travel to Singapore for work daily, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Shin Min Daily News gathered from members of the trailer industry that demand for their services have soared as Malaysian motorcyclists have chosen to transport bikes back to Johor Bahru (JB) since May.

A manager for one of the companies said they’ve transported 3,000 motorcycles across the border since June.

Another company, Xinma Tow Crane Motors, has transported about 2,000 motorcycles.

Transport fees range from $80-$150.

Piling costs for Malaysian workers

Factors for sending bikes back include the $4/day entry permit fee, maintenance costs and parking fees, reports Shin Min Daily News.

Perhaps unable to bear the costs, many Malaysians have chosen to let go of their vehicles to reduce financial burdens.

According to Shin Min Daily, the towing companies have to obtain approval from Malaysian authorities first.

The trailer driver will also have to pass a medical check-up while the trucks have to undergo inspections.

Causeway closed till further notice

While the border closure has caused much inconvenience for people on both sides of the Causeway, it is ultimately for the sake of everyone’s safety.

Let’s hope that the situation in neighbouring Malaysia will improve soon, so commutes can resume and families can be reunited.

Till then, sit tight, and keep your Malaysian getaway plans on hold till further notice.

