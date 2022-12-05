1-Year-Old Boy Eaten Alive By Crocodile In M’sia, Police Searching For Child’s Body

Malaysian Boy Killed In Deadly Crocodile Attack, Father Sustains Injuries Trying To Save Him

Fatal animal attacks aren’t common but can still occur every now and then.

Recently, such an incident resulted in a heartbreaking tragedy that shocked the Malaysian public.

A one-year-old Malaysian boy became the target of a vicious attack by a crocodile in Sabah. The reptile had reportedly dragged him underwater before eating him alive.

His father sustained serious injuries while trying to save him. A search is now underway for the child’s remains in the surrounding area.

Malaysian boy victim in crocodile attack

According to The Sun, the incident occurred off the coast of Lahat Datu on Thursday (1 Dec) morning.

A post on Facebook page MY Lahad Datu states that the father was rowing a boat on the water with his son when the crocodile lunged up and attacked them.

Despite his best efforts to fend off the beast, which which measured 11 feet (3.4m) long, he could not prevent it from dragging his baby underwater.

The father also ended up sustaining several bite wounds to his head and body.

Witnesses made an emergency call at around 10.30am that morning. Fire and Rescue chief, Sumsoa Rashid, said that members of the public had managed to rescue Moherat.

He is now undergoing treatment for his injuries at the Lahat Datu Hospital.

A video of the incident has since circulated online. Viewer discretion is advised as the footage shows a crocodile dragging the boy underwater and biting into the body several times.

Search for boy’s remains ongoing

The Daily Mail reports that a search and rescue operation for the remains of the child, who is presumed dead, is ongoing.

The Royal Malaysian Police and marine police have also joined the fire department in their efforts to locate the body.

Villagers living along the river have been urged to stay out of the water to prevent a repeat attack.

“Many residents there rely on the river for their food and livelihood so they need to go into the water,” Sumosoa explained. “We have warned them of the extra dangers at the moment and to be especially careful because the crocodile is likely to be still in the area.”

