Driver of alleged M’sian-registered car cuts across chevron markings on PIE, collides with another vehicle

Malaysian-registered car cuts across chevron markings between PIE and TPE at last minute, hits camcar

An alleged Malaysian-registered car driver has sparked outrage after dangerously swerving across chevron markings on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), causing a collision with another vehicle before driving away.

The incident, which took place on 22 Feb around 7.30 pm, has since gone viral on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, amassing over 280,000 views and 800 reactions.

Driver cuts across chevrons, causes collision

In the video, the white Malaysian-registered car is seen travelling on a lane along PIE.

As the camcar approaches the divider between the PIE and the Tampines Expressway (TPE), the white car suddenly signals left and swerves across the chevron markings, heading towards the TPE.

While attempting the dangerous manoeuvre, the white car collides with the camcar in the process, sideswiping the vehicle.

Following the collision, the driver of the white car is seen continuing on their way without stopping.

Driver allegedly flees scene

The driver of the camcar reported to SG Road Vigilante that the Malaysian-registered car did not stop after the incident.

While thankful that “no one was hurt”, he expressed that “reckless driving should be punished”.

However, they noted that their in-car dashcam had poor visibility and an invalid timestamp, so they are now seeking advice from netizens about the next steps to take.

Netizens’ reactions mostly mixed

The incident has sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Many pointed out that while the Malaysian-registered car driver clearly violated traffic rules, the driver of the camcar had ample time to brake and avoid the collision.

Other netizens were more sympathetic, choosing to fault the Malaysian car’s driver for his dangerous actions.

One netizen also questioned why the camcar driver did not chase after the white car after seeing it drive away.

MS News has reached out to the police for comments on the matter.

Also read: Early morning collision between car & lorry at Orchard Road junction sends 13 people to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook