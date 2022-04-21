M’sian Drug Trafficker May Be Executed On 27 Apr, Family Rushes To Arrange Final Meeting

Malaysian Drug Trafficker May Be Executed Despite International Protests

Singapore’s firm stance toward capital punishment has long drawn the ire of activists worldwide. Some of the cases that have come to light include that of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, a Malaysian drug trafficker with an alleged intellectual disability.

Despite international appeals to overturn the decision, the authorities are seemingly proceeding with his execution next Wednesday (27 Apr).

In light of this news, his family members are rushing to meet him one last time.

Family of Malaysian drug trafficker learned of execution via phone call

On Wednesday (20 Apr), activist Kokila Annamalai shared that Nagaenthran’s family had been informed of his upcoming execution via a phone call. The date is reportedly set for next Wednesday, 27 Apr 2022.

Ms Annamalai had been one of the first few people to bring attention to his case. Her Facebook post on 28 Oct 2021 about it has unfortunately been taken down.

According to her, Nagaenthran’s sister Sarmila was sobbing while breaking the news to her.

In a 15-minute call, Nagaenthran had apparently told Sarmila that he “dreams of tasting temple food once again” after she had told him that she had been praying for him.

He was also upset because the reopening of borders meant that he would no longer be able to make phone calls to his family. Determined to still talk to them, however, Nagaenthran allegedly told his sister,

I’ll beg them for permission and call you one last time next Sunday. I want to hear our grandmother’s voice too

Malaysia Now reported that the Singapore Prison Service had sent a letter to his mother saying that they would facilitate daily extended visits until the eve of his execution.

Activists express disappointment, lawyers raise new requests

That same day, Nagaenthran’s former lawyer M Ravi also shared news of his impending execution, expressing his disappointment in the outcome of the case.

He cited a government psychiatrist’s admission that Nagaenthran suffered from “an abnormality of mind”. M Ravi hence called for Singaporeans to rally for a stop to the execution.

Following his arrest in 2009, a psychiatrist had diagnosed Nagaenthran with borderline intellectual disability and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, the authorities reportedly determined that his condition did not warrant a pardon from the death penalty.

Over the next 10 years since then, appeals have been made and dismissed, and a Covid-19 diagnosis delayed an earlier execution.

But even as his new execution date draws near, people are still holding out hope.

Yesterday (20 Apr), M Ravi posted a letter from Nagaenthran’s lawyers in Malaysia, which requested a review of previous appeals and thus a halt to his execution.

They cited a conflict of interest as the Chief Justice who presided over Nagaenthran’s appeals in 2019 and 2022 had also prosecuted him in 2010 and 2011 while serving as Attorney-General.

Whether the court will accede to the review is unclear.

Heartbroken family tries to spend final moments with him

In her post announcing Nagaenthran’s execution, Ms Annamalai had noted that his sister was thinking of making passports for her children so that they could come to Singapore to visit their uncle.

As his family tries to make arrangements to visit, Nagaenthran’s brother apparently managed to see him yesterday (20 Apr).

Speaking to Ms Annamalai, he reiterated his disappointment with the system, especially considering that his family received the execution notices during festive periods like Deepavali and Ramadan.

Decision is in the hands of the authorities

Despite strong public opinion about the case, the final decision ultimately lies in the hands of Singapore’s justice system.

After all, abolishing the capital punishment is a weighty decision that the relevant authorities will have to review carefully.

Whatever the outcome may be, we hope that Nagaenthran’s family will be able to find peace and closure.

