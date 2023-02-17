M’sian Student Gets Into 3 Top UK Universities But Allegedly Struggles To Obtain Scholarship

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Student Struggles To Get Scholarship After Getting Offers From 3 Universities

University fees will burn a hole in your pocket if you don’t have a scholarship.

That’s why for many students, scoring one means the world.

One student in Malaysia shared her struggles with obtaining a local scholarship despite getting into top universities in the United Kingdom (UK).

Student in Malaysia accepted into Cambridge, UCL & Edinburgh

On Tuesday (14 Feb), a student in Malaysia shared some happy news with her followers.

She had been offered places in top schools in the UK, with the University of Cambridge being one of them.

The student also attached screenshots of the offers in her tweet.

Based on the screenshots, she had also applied to study International Relations at the University of Edinburgh.

Apart from that, University College London (UCL) offered her a place to study International Social and Political Studies.

The student then revealed that she had applied for local scholarships, such as the one by the Malaysian Public Service Department (JPA).

However, none of her applications was successful.

Still looking out for more scholarships

Based on a report by SAYS, the student is currently pursuing a degree in Political Science at the University of Malaya.

She shared that besides JPA, she has also applied for scholarships from three firms in Malaysia.

The firms are Kuok Foundation, Maybank Foundation, and Pinjaman Boleh Ubah Institusi Luar Negara Menteri Besar Selangor.

Others share similar experiences & opinions

In reaction to her story, many others came forth with their thoughts regarding the issue.

One Facebook user shared that he faced a similar situation with his post-graduate studies.

Another netizen pointed out that JPA scholarships are very competitive and may not be compatible with her field of study.

Echoing this sentiment, one user noted that local scholarships in Malaysia prioritise those who want to study Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Hope student finds a way or secures a scholarship

According to SAYS, the student is also aware that she has to apply for scholarships that can support her field of study.

Despite these initial setbacks, she said that she will keep trying.

Congratulations to the student for her stellar results and we wish her all the best in her scholarship applications.

Featured image adapted from Julius Dūdėnas on Unsplash.