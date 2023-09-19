Uncle Dining Alone Tells Daughter He’s With Friends, Strangers Realise His White Lie & Comfort Him

Lonely Uncle Crying At Malaysian Mall Consoled By Kind Strangers In Social Experiment

An uncle sits alone at a restaurant in Malaysia’s IOI City Mall. He picks up the phone and speaks to ‘Lily’, his daughter.

Speaking loud enough to be overheard, the uncle claims he’s eating with his friends. After he hangs up, he slowly breaks down into sobbing.

Concerned strangers console and talk with him, whereupon he reveals he misses his daughter. He told her a white lie so as not to worry her.

The uncle turned out to be an actor in a social experiment at the mall.

The video revealed the kindness of the strangers who bought him food and tried to make the uncle feel less alone.

Telling white lies to estranged daughter

IOI City Mall held the social experiment in its various eateries and restaurants. A grey-haired uncle in a white singlet and a dishevelled, unbuttoned outer shirt sits alone at a table.

He picks up his phone and talks to his daughter named ‘Lilly’. Despite being alone, he claims someone is there with him, like a friend.

He also mentioned Lilly’s mother, who conveniently went to the washroom and so could not talk on the phone. Some patrons can’t help but glance over, overhearing the conversation.

The uncle then hangs up and slowly begins sobbing to himself. Several nearby customers notice this and glance over in concern.

Strangers quickly step in during the social experiment in the mall

It doesn’t take long before strangers walk over and ask him if he’s all right.

Through his tears, he says he misses his daughter and hasn’t seen her in three years. Yet he told the white lie because he didn’t want her to worry about him.

At a sushi restaurant, he talks to a concerned young man and woman about his struggles. This time, his story revolves around his ‘wife and son’.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he says, “everything is all gone”, and his wife is very ill. Yet he could not bear to tell his son the truth.

There is a gulf slowly forming between parent and child. The son used to call “every few weeks”, yet now it is difficult to get ahold of him. The elderly man shares that this only amplifies his desire to hide the truth.

Mall social experiment a reminder to contact loved ones

Many kind strangers ordered food for the poor uncle, paying for him without hesitation.

This moved the uncle to grateful tears.

The film crew then informed the compassionate strangers of the social experiment. They burst into laughter yet seemed at least relieved the uncle was just an actor.

The mall then encouraged viewers to reconnect with their loved ones for Mid-Autumn Festival, which is associated with family reunion.

