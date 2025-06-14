Man in Thailand survives point-blank shot to the chest after bullet struck protective amulet

Man narrowly escapes death after amulet blocked bullet in shooting

A man in Bangkok miraculously survived a gunshot to the chest after a Buddhist amulet he wore deflected the bullet, preventing what could have been a fatal injury.

The dramatic incident unfolded on Thursday (12 June) at a restaurant in Bangkok, where the victim — identified as 50-year-old Pornchai — was having a business meeting.

While discussing a lucrative real estate bidding project, one of his associates was said to have disagreed with Mr Pornchai over the distribution of profits.

Tensions escalated, and the gunman — a 28-year-old only identified as O — pulled out a firearm.

He then shot Mr Pornchai point-blank in the chest.

According to reports, an amulet that the victim wore around his neck prevented the bullet from entering his body.

The bullet instead embedded itself in the object, sparing Mr Pornchai’s life.

Although he survived, the victim still sustained injuries from the gunshot.

Following the shooting, O fled the scene in a white pickup truck but later surrendered himself to authorities at Bang Khen Police Station.

Police investigations found that Mr Pornchai had been sitting at table number 35 with friends and colleagues.

Bullet holes were found in a nearby window, and officers recovered two spent casings along with the damaged amulet, which still had the bullet lodged in it.

Amulet is believed to offer protection to its wearer

The amulet, believed to be infused with protective powers, bears the image of a revered abbot from Suwan Temple in Nakhon Pathom province.

Locals claim the amulet is known for warding off harm.

One tale even suggests that rival gangs once halted a violent clash upon realising both groups were wearing the same sacred amulet.

None of them dared to fight further, and no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, Prasit, the restaurant’s owner, shared that the chaos sent many diners running for cover — some so panicked they forgot to pay their bills.

He has since appealed to them to return and settle their tabs.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.