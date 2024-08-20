Man in Thailand gets shot at over 10 times & survives, claims amulet saved his life

Man survives after getting shot at over 10 times reportedly because of amulet

On Monday (19 Aug), a 52-year-old office manager visited a police station in Phan Thong District in Chonburi Province with his bullet-riddled car to report an incident regarding an attempted murder, Thai news site Khaosod reports.

Mr Payungsak (name transliterated from Thai) was shot at more than 10 times while he was in his car.

Unexpectedly, the victim survived without any injuries.

Man credits amulet for injury-free survival after getting shot at

The incident occurred at a U-turn near a gas station. The gunman reportedly drove alongside Mr Payungsak and fired at him, riddling his car with several bullet holes.

Upon investigating the car, the police found 11mm bullets scattered on the floor of the driver’s seat.

While there were multiple bullet marks on his car, none of the bullets caused Mr Payungsak any injury.

One of the bullets hit his wristwatch, causing it to shatter, but Mr Payungsak remained unscathed.

Talking to the press, he said that this was all because of an amulet that he got from a temple in Trang Province. He said he had worn it for over 40 years and believed it protected him from being hurt in the shooting.

Suspect of shooting embezzled funds from company

When asked about the person responsible for the shooting, Mr Payungsak pinpointed a former employee at the company where he worked.

He shared that he found out the former employee had been embezzling funds from the company’s financial account, siphoning over 12 million baht (S$457,600) over two years. He reported this to the CEO and had the employee fired.

The 34-year-old former employee had reportedly found out that he was responsible for her losing her job and uncovering the embezzlement.

At one point, she had come up to Mr Payungsak and insulted him, so he was sure that she had hired a gunman to kill him. He added that he had never had any enemies or conflicts with anyone before.

The police are currently investigating details about the suspect. If they find any involvement or wrongdoing, legal action will be taken.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.