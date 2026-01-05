Man in Thailand beaten unconscious by woman’s boyfriend after being lured to her home with promise of seeing cat

Man assaulted by woman’s boyfriend after she invited him to her house under false pretence of being single

A man in Thailand was violently assaulted by the boyfriend of a woman who allegedly lured him to her house under the false pretence of showing him her cat, after claiming she was single.

According to Channel 7, the incident occurred on 24 Dec last year.

Woman approaches victim in flirtatious manner

The 21-year-old victim, identified as Mr Beam (name transliterated from Thai), was hanging out with friends at a market in North Pattaya when he had an unexpected encounter that led to a violent assault.

While leaving the toilet, a woman, a customer at the same shop, approached him in a flirtatious manner.

She greeted him warmly, took his hand, and invited him to join her at her table.

At her table, they chatted and exchanged Instagram handles before the woman invited him to her house to see her cat.

Woman allegedly claims she is single

When Mr Beam asked if she had a boyfriend, the woman assured him she was single.

Shortly after, she persuaded him to give her a lift to her parents’ home, promising to show him her cat.

Upon arrival at her house, Mr Beam noticed a pair of men’s shoes at the door, but was reassured by the woman that they belonged to a family member.

Once inside the room, the two began kissing, and the woman started removing her clothes, according to Workpoint News.

Boyfriend returns and attacks victim

The situation quickly escalated when the woman’s boyfriend returned home unexpectedly.

Catching the two together, the boyfriend became enraged and immediately attacked Mr Beam with the help of a friend.

They even confiscated his phone before releasing him.

Injured and shaken, Mr Beam managed to leave the house and was later taken to a hospital by his family, who subsequently reported the assault to the police.

Mr Beam stated that the woman’s boyfriend had gone to a police station and falsely accused him of being a thief and trespassing in the house.

The victim’s family has called on the authorities to take action, demanding justice for the assault and holding the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Also read: S’porean debt collector allegedly assaulted his driver in M’sia, stabbed his eye with broken glass



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from พัทยา จุดเกิดเหตุ on Facebook.