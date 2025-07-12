Man in M’sia assaults wife for going out to buy vegetables without his permission, gets charged

Man charged after assaulting wife who went out to buy vegetables without his permission

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to one day in jail and a RM6,000 (S$1,800) fine after he violently assaulted his wife. The attack, which happened on 7 May 2024 in their Taman Desa Bertam home in Melaka, Malaysia, transpired after the 39-year-old victim went out to buy vegetables without asking for his permission.

According to Malaysia news outlet the New Straits Times (NST), the accused, See Yong Fei, had punched his wife’s arms and kicked her back, leaving her with multiple fractures.

Attack triggered by wife’s solo market trip

It was reported that See had been enraged that his wife had left home to buy vegetables at the market without his permission.

He also took issue with her socialising with others.

When he found out about her market trip, he punched and kicked her repeatedly, causing serious injuries to her face, arms, and back.

After the attack, he confined her to their home.

The victim later managed to escape while her husband was at work by secretly contacting a friend, who took her to lodge a police report.

She was subsequently brought to Melaka Hospital for treatment.

Prosecutor called for harsher sentence

During the hearing, Deputy Public Prosecutor Syaza Nur Sharif urged the court to impose a fitting sentence, highlighting the severity of the injuries.

See’s charge carried a maximum prison term of seven years and a fine upon conviction.

However, defence lawyer Kelvinder Singh Sidhu appealed for leniency and asked for the minimum jail term and fine, arguing that this was See’s first offence.

He also said the accused earns RM3,000 (S$900) a month as a contractor while supporting five young children and is the main caretaker of his ailing father.

The victim no longer lives with him following the incident.

