Man in Taiwan punches wife in the head over work dispute, she dies after assault

Husband in Taiwan punches wife, resulting in her death

A 53-year-old borough chief in Taiwan has been charged with domestic violence and murder after punching his wife in the head, leading to her death, reports Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday.

The case dates back to 20 December last year, when the man, Wu, and his wife were preparing tangyuan — a traditional Chinese dessert — in the community kitchen to be distributed to local elders in Lukang Township, Changhua.

An argument reportedly broke out over how the duties were divided, and Wu allegedly delivered a forceful punch to his wife’s head before walking away.

She later experienced dizziness, vomiting, and general weakness.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and fell into a coma after undergoing surgery.

Following 42 days in intensive care, she was declared dead on the second day of the Lunar New Year.

Man tries to shift blame onto victim’s illness

According to the court reports, Wu attempted to cover up the incident.

He reportedly told family members that his wife’s condition was due to a pre-existing brain tumour.

He is also accused of deliberately hiding surveillance footage and intimidating witnesses, including a volunteer, into staying silent — actions that prosecutors say were meant to conceal the violent assault.

Following the incident, an acquaintance of the couple took to social media to expose what they described as Wu’s long-standing false image of a devoted husband.

The post alleged that his wife had endured years of verbal and physical abuse.

On the day of the assault, the wife was also allegedly forced to continue working until she collapsed and was eventually taken to the hospital.

This was even though she showed clear signs of a concussion, such as vomiting.

Court rules to continue his detention due to attempts to cover up his crime

Given the multiple red flags in the case, prosecutors and police launched a full investigation.

They concluded that Wu not only committed serious offences but also lied in his statement to the authorities and attempted to shift the blame.

He even tried to influence witness testimony, prompting the court to approve a request for his continued detention.

After the case was transferred to the Changhua District Court, the judge noted that Wu had denied parts of the crime and contested his intent.

Due to the gravity of the charges, the risk of absconding, and his inability to post bail, the court ruled to continue his detention under the Criminal Procedure Code, although it has lifted the ban on communication and visitation.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.