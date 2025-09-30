Man swings bag at monkey in Mandai Wildlife Reserve after it allegedly steals his son’s food

Man caught on video swinging bag at monkey in Mandai after it allegedly steals food

Visitors at Mandai Wildlife Reserve were left stunned on Saturday (27 Sept) when a man lashed out at a long-tailed macaque, swinging his bag at the animal after it allegedly grabbed food from his young son.

Man caught on video attacking monkey with bag

The incident was filmed by TikTok user @arandompaul and posted online the next day (28 Sept), quickly gaining traction.

In the clip, a young boy can be seen standing silently as a macaque scurries up a wooden fence.

Suddenly, a man appears and swings his bag at the monkey.

In the process, the bag also appears to brush against the child.

Meanwhile, the monkey dodges the blow and leaps onto a nearby tree to escape.

In the background, a woman and child can be heard telling the man that he “cannot do that to the monkey”.

The clip ends shortly after, leaving it unclear whether the confrontation continued.

Netizens condemn action of man

The video drew strong reactions online, with many criticising the father for teaching his son violence instead of respect for animals.

One commenter wrote that the father had defeated the whole purpose of bringing his child to the zoo: teaching them to care for animals.

A TikTok user asked whether the zoo staff were alerted to the incident, and the Original Poster (OP) replied that they had informed them.

However, some defended the man, arguing he was simply trying to protect his son.

Monkey allegedly snatched food from boy

Speaking to MS News, the OP — a 25-year-old business traveller who wished to remain anonymous — explained what happened before he started recording.

“Prior to the incident, everyone was laughing and videoing the monkeys,” he said, adding that the boy had been carrying food when the macaque leapt on him and snatched it away.

“I didn’t see how it happened, but I saw the boy getting up,” he said.

“I turned around and everyone was laughing, so I got my phone out to record the monkey. And out of nowhere, the guy came and swung his bag at it. Everyone was really mad at him.”

The OP added that the man did not respond to other visitors and quickly left the scene. He later pointed the man out to the zoo staff.

Visitors reminded not to eat while walking

In response to MS News queries, a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson reminded visitors to follow park guidelines to ensure safe interactions between people and animals.

These include:

Not eating while walking through the park

Keeping food securely stored in bags

Keeping a safe distance from macaques and avoiding direct eye contact

Using monkey-proof bins to dispose of food waste

The spokesperson stressed that macaques and other native wildlife already have sufficient food in their natural habitats, and human food only disrupts their behaviour.

Wildlife guides also patrol the parks to reduce the risk of such encounters.

“We want to ensure that all our guests, and the animals around them, experience positive interactions.”

