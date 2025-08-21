Troop of monkeys eat & chill at Woodlands HDB void deck, banana seen tossed to them

Monkeys spotted casually eating under HDB block in Woodlands

A troop of eight monkeys was recently spotted leisurely eating at a void deck of an HDB block in Woodlands, adding to the growing number of monkey sightings in residential areas.

While some netizens found amusement in the primates’ laid-back dining habits and their choice of location, others voiced frustration over the ongoing issue of wildlife feeding.

A video shared by the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on Wednesday (20 Aug) shows the monkeys calmly sitting across the void deck, surrounded by food remnants scattered on the floor.

The post, captioned “Woodlands monkeys infestations,” has garnered over 800 reactions and 127,000 views.

Unseen person tosses banana at monkeys

The monkeys appear to be enjoying bananas or similar yellow-coloured food, each one sitting peacefully while eating.

At the five-second mark, a banana is seen being tossed towards the group of monkeys.

However, it’s unclear whether a person was actually feeding them as the individual remains out of view.

Netizens respond with amusement & disappointment

The video sparked a variety of reactions from netizens, with some criticising those who fed the monkeys, while others made light of the situation.

One user took issue with the post’s use of the term “infestation”, reminding others that it was humans who took over the animals’ natural habitat.

Many commenters voiced their frustration with people feeding the monkeys, with one warning that it could make the animals more “aggressive” as they become dependent on humans for food.

On the lighter side, some netizens made jokes about the monkeys’ choice of location.

One commenter, referencing Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally speech, joked that the monkeys were ‘chope-ing’ spots in anticipation of new developments in the neighbourhood.

Another user quipped that the monkeys were “queuing for their BTO”.

Feeding wildlife is illegal

In response to queries by MS News, an Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) spokesperson confirmed the significant loss of forest cover in areas bounded by Woodlands Avenue 9 and Admiralty Road West over the past decade.

He further explained that feeding macaques has encouraged the animals to venture into nearby HDB estates, creating unnecessary conflict and putting both wildlife and people at risk.

The spokesperson stressed the importance of proper enforcement to penalise and deter feeders, reminding the public that feeding wildlife is illegal in Singapore.

According to NParks, feeding wildlife can result in a fine of up to S$10,000.

MS News has reached out to NParks for a statement on the matter.

