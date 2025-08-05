NParks officers chase off monkeys in Punggol using water guns

Video of NParks staff chasing off wild monkeys with water guns goes viral

A video showing officers from the National Parks Board (NParks) scaring off monkeys with water guns has recently gone viral on TikTok.

Based on the surroundings, it appears the video was taken next to HDB blocks along New Punggol Road.

The video starts with two people firing water guns at something off-screen.

The video then transitions to another angle, which shows the NParks logo printed on the vests that the individuals were wearing.

It also became clear that the officers were targeting monkeys, which were running away from them.

As the video pans, a troop of monkeys can be seen perched on the ledge of a nearby HDB block.

Netizens largely supportive of monkey guarding measures

Netizens were broadly supportive of the measures shown in the video, with one person even offering their own negative experience with monkeys.

Another Redditor even managed to pick out the exact model of the water gun shown in the clip.

Water gel beads used to lead monkeys away from residential areas

Responding to MS News queries, NParks Wildlife Management Group Director Mr How Choon Beng shared that NParks has been using water gel beads as an “additional measure” to lead macaques away from residential areas and towards forested areas.

According to NParks, long-tailed macaques are native to Singapore and naturally inhabit forested areas. However, these curious creatures may also wander into homes to explore or seek food.

In the statement, Mr How explained that the loud noise generated by the device, together with the scattering of water gel beads, helps to extend the range of monkey guarding efforts.

He also assured that the beads are not aimed at the monkeys. In the event that there is contact, the beads will burst upon impact, and do not carry “significant force” when shot from such a distance.

In addition to using water gel beads, NParks also adopts other measures to manage encounters with macaques:

Studying the population ecology of macaques

Minimising human sources of food

Modifying habitat

Guarding macaques away from “human areas”

Removing aggressive macaques

Steralisation

