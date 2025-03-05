NParks traps 50 monkeys in Punggol in 2024, sterilises or removes them for public safety

NParks said it had received several reports of "human-monkey conflict" in the area.

By - 5 Mar 2025, 12:55 pm

50 monkeys trapped, sterilised & released by NParks in 2024

In 2024, NParks trapped 50 monkeys in Punggol, sterilised most of them, and released them following reports of conflicts with residents.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee shared this in a written parliamentary reply on 4 March, in response to Sengkang MP Jamus Lim’s queries about the sterilisation programme for Punggol’s monkey population.

Mr Lim had asked whether sterilisation was conducted only at sites with confirmed overpopulation and requested figures on the number of monkeys sterilised and euthanised.

Managing the Punggol monkey population

In his reply, Mr Lee explained that NParks adopts a science- and community-based approach to manage the monkey population and encounters.

Measures include long-term population control such as sterilisation, as well as the “removal” of monkeys that exhibit aggressive or intrusive behaviour.

He noted that NParks had received several reports of “human-monkey conflict” in Punggol, prompting extensive research and assessments before the sterilisation programme was implemented.

Additionally, NParks has been collaborating with stakeholders, including Grassroots Advisers and the Town Council, to engage the Punggol community in the mitigation efforts and provide guidance on how to handle monkey encounters.

“We can all play our part to minimise wildlife intrusions by refraining from feeding wildlife, keeping our residential areas clean, and appreciating wildlife from a safe distance,” said Mr Lee.

BTO residents in Punggol express concern

In September 2024, new residents of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Punggol Northshore raised concerns about the presence of monkeys in the area.

They were startled to see long-tailed macaques scaling buildings and appearing at park connectors.

The macaques, which are forest-fringe animals, roam between forest patches in search of food and territory.

They have been spotted passing through Lorong Halus Wetland, Coney Island Park, and other remaining forest areas in Punggol.

