Monkeys seen trapped in cages at Northshore BTO, reportedly entered homes & scratched cars

Monkeys trapped in cages at Northshore BTO, sightings on the rise

A resident recently took to Reddit to share photos of monkeys trapped in cages at the fitness corner of Northshore Build-To-Order (BTO) in Punggol.

The post, shared on r/Singapore on Wednesday (5 Feb), quickly gained attention and was later reposted on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

According to the OP, they initially heard loud screeching noises coming from the fitness corner, which was barricaded due to construction works of the new BTO project.

Upon checking, they found several monkeys trapped in cages.

Photos shared in the post showed monkeys roaming free while others were trapped in cages inside the barricaded area.

In one photo, a monkey could be seen standing on a bench under a sheltered seating area, while another was caged up with the trap leaning at an angle against the bench.

A wider view of the scene revealed around six monkeys roaming the area and three others confined in cages.

Monkey sightings on the rise

The OP shared that monkey sightings have been increasingly reported around the area.

“Some even saying that monkeys came through their windows, scared their kids, or stole their food,” they said, adding that the caging of the monkeys seemed to be the “authorities’ response to the problem”.

In the comments, the OP shared that their neighbours had encountered “6-7 monkeys jumping and ‘attacking’ cars”, with one image showing a monkey roaming around one car’s bonnet.

Punggol residents have reported an increase in monkey sightings recently. One incident allegedly saw about 30 monkeys sneaking into homes and stealing food on the second day of Chinese New Year.

In response, some residents have started installing mesh screens on their windows to keep the animals out.

Netizens divided over monkey issue

The monkey sightings have sparked mixed reactions from netizens. While some expressed concern over the situation, others found the monkeys a nuisance.

A few pointed out that the monkeys were simply trying to survive, as the area was once their natural habitat.

One commenter hoped authorities would relocate the animals to a safe environment like a park or nature reserve instead of resorting to euthanasia.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.