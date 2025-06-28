Man in Thailand climbs over balcony to extinguish fire in neighbour’s room

Man in Thailand climbs balcony & saves sleeping foreign teacher from apartment blaze

A man in Chachoengsao Province, Thailand, is being hailed as a hero after he bravely scaled a third-floor balcony to alert and extinguish a fire that had broken out in his neighbour’s apartment, reports Thai news outlet Channel 7.

Called out to neighbour but received no response

The dramatic rescue took place at around 9.30pm in a residential building.

The man noticed flames erupting from the balcony next door, where a 43-year-old South African language teacher resided.

Despite calling out repeatedly, the neighbour received no response.

Realising the danger, he decided in a split second to climb across the balcony railing and extinguish the fire himself.

Fortunately, at that moment, the teacher suddenly woke to the shouting and saw the fire. He rushed to the bathroom, grabbed water, and managed to douse the blaze before it could spread further.

Fire caused by explosion of faulty power bank exposed to direct sunlight

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered a melted plastic dustpan and the charred remains of a power bank among other scorched debris on the balcony.

According to a rescue officer, the foreign teacher confirmed that he had been asleep and was awoken by the sound of someone shouting his name. That’s when he saw the fire and quickly put it out.

They believed the fire was caused by an old, faulty power bank left in a dustpan filled with paper waste.

After several days of exposure to direct sunlight, the device overheated, exploded, and ignited nearby flammable materials.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

