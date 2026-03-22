Man in Thailand follows woman & barges into her home to sexually assault her

Man in Thailand follows woman home before barging in to sexually assault her

On 20 March, a man followed a woman to her home and then barged in to try to sexually assault her before holding her hostage. Security footage, published by Thailand’s Channel 8 News, showed the man holding a large machete right behind the woman as she entered her home.

According to Siam News, the woman was later able to free herself up with some quick thinking and managed to contact the police.

Stalking turned home invasion

The woman told reporters that she had noticed the man following her up the stairs, but did not realise how close he was until the moment she began opening the front door to her unit.

Security camera footage showed the man quickly shoving the door open once she unlocked the door, and forcing them both inside.

He then threatened her with the machete, which police say was around 50 cm long. He first ordered her younger brother to leave the unit.

This left only the intruder, her, her younger sister, and one other child.

She claimed he even moved various tables and chair over to the door in an attempt to block it. Once he was done, he demanded that she stripped out of her clothes.

With some quick thinking, she managed to distract the man. In that brief window, she managed to escape along with the other children.

Security footage showed that at around 8.47am, a woman wearing only a towel rushed out of the room before quickly running into a group of policemen.

Held himself hostage

Now confronted by the police, the intruder attempted to escape and ended up hanging off the second-floor balcony while pointing his machete at himself

Authorities then tried to calm the man down, urging him to return to safety and surrender his weapon.

During negotiations, the man became thirsty and asked for a drink. Authorities attempted to use the moment to arrest the man, but unfortunately, he lost his grip and fell onto the ground below.

Police were then able to arrest the man safely. When asked why he committed the crime, the man said he had taken drugs, which caused him to hallucinate.

Also read: Suspected thief takes elderly woman hostage with machete in Indonesia after failed escape attempt



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Featured image adapted from ช่อง 8.