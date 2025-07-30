51-year-old man beaten to death by public after allegedly flashing genitals in M’sia

51-year-old man flashes genitals in parking lot, beaten to death by crowd

A 51-year-old local man was beaten to death by civilians after he allegedly flashed his genitals in public at the parking lot of a supermarket in Malacca on Sunday (27 July) at around 7.30pm.

The man died at the scene due to serious injuries, approximately 200 metres from where he committed the sexual assault.

A photo of the man’s body lying on the road quickly went viral on Facebook, Sinar Harian reported.

Civilians assault man following indecent act

Melaka Police Chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar told local media on Monday (28 July) that the police received a report at 9.30pm about a man who died after being beaten by members of the public.

He said the man’s public indecency angered two individuals in the area who began to beat him.

The victim tried to flee to a nearby shop building, but the pair continued their assault, prompting him to jump over a ditch and run towards the bushes.

When the victim attempted to escape, the pair called for others to surround him.

“Because of that, there were several civilians on the other side who came and beat the deceased, including a gas tank lorry driver who kicked the man in the head,” the police chief revealed, according to Kosmo.

Suspects who beat man remanded

The police have arrested seven men aged between 15 and 66, including a Pakistani national, who are suspected of having beaten the man.

All suspects will be remanded for seven days to assist in the murder investigation.

“The police also advise the public not to take hasty actions that are not in accordance with the law,” the police chief stated.

He added that initial checks on the victim revealed that he had previously been convicted of gross indecency in 2003 and 2024.

Featured image adapted from Melaka Daily on Facebook, Malaysia Gazette.