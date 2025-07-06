Man in Thailand arrested for beating 63-year-old father to death over missing beer can

63-year-old father beaten to death by son who was frustrated over missing beer can

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating his elderly father to death following a heated row over a missing can of beer in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

According to Thai news outlet CH3Plus, the incident unfolded at around 11pm on 27 June at the pair’s home.

The suspect, identified as Alongkot (name transliterated from Thai), is accused of assaulting his 63-year-old father, Mr Buncheurt, a former traditional Thai folk opera performer.

During the argument, Alongkot reportedly punched and kicked his father repeatedly in the face, leaving him severely injured.

Mr Buncheurt was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Son arrested at his workplace

After collecting witness statements and forensic evidence, police obtained an arrest warrant for Alongkot.

On Wednesday (2 July) at 11am, officers arrested the suspect at a security company in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang District, where he was employed.

He was charged with assaulting a parent, which resulted in death.

Suspect claims it was self-defence, says father struck him first

During questioning, Alongkot admitted to attacking his father but claimed it was in self-defence. He told officers he had purchased two cans of beer and, after drinking one, returned to find the second missing.

He confronted his father, who had been eating dinner, and the argument quickly escalated. Alongkot alleged that his father struck him first, prompting him to retaliate.

After realising his father was badly injured and bleeding, he called emergency services but fled the scene on his motorcycle before responders arrived.

Man says he did not mean to kill his father

The suspect later arrived at his workplace and reportedly asked his employer to help contact police to facilitate his surrender.

He expressed remorse for the incident, insisting he did not intend to kill his father and deeply regretted the outcome.

Alongkot was placed in custody and transferred to Rattanathibet Police Station for further legal proceedings.

