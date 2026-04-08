Man bites woman during argument at cherry blossom spot in Japan, dies after arrest

Man in Japan bites woman at cherry blossom spot, later dies after arrest

On Sunday (5 April), an elderly man in Japan allegedly bit a woman at a cherry blossom viewing spot before later dying after being taken into police custody.

Police had arrested the man and were preparing to transport him when his condition suddenly deteriorated.

He was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Argument at cherry blossom viewing spot

Police in Hyogo Prefecture were alerted to the incident at around 1.30pm.

The report stated that an elderly man was arguing with a woman and had bitten her.

When officers arrived, they arrested the 89-year-old man, who is unemployed and from Ikeda City, Osaka.

He allegedly bit a woman in her 40s on the arm during the dispute.

Police said the man appeared calm at the time of arrest but denied the allegation.

When officers tried to escort him to the patrol car, the man sat down and refused to move.

Due to the terrain, police borrowed a stretcher from the park management and carried him about 200 metres to the patrol car.

Condition worsened after being placed in patrol car

After he was placed in the patrol car, officers noticed that his face had turned pale and he appeared unresponsive.

His handcuffs were removed, and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

He was pronounced dead approximately 1.5 hours later.

In response to media queries, police said they do not believe there were any procedural issues in how the situation was handled, and added that he was not forcibly restrained during the arrest.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and whether he had any underlying medical conditions.

Also read: Motorcyclist allegedly bites off part of driver’s son’s ear after honking incident on PIE



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Featured image adapted from @tkzwgrs on X and Sanga Park on Canva, for illustration purposes only.