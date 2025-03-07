Man in Brazil gets bitten by snake in groin, others helps pry reptile off

Some netizens pointed out that it's the venomous king cobra.

Snake bites man’s groin in Brazil

A video of a man getting bitten in the groin by a snake has recently gone viral.

The clip was reposted by wildlife influencer Mike Holston and showed a man — allegedly from Brazil — seated on the ground as the snake held on firmly to his trousers.

The man tried to remove the reptile, but it refused to let go, causing him to scream in pain.

Source: @therealtarzann on Instagram

Others nearby attempted to help by prying the snake’s jaw open with a stick and pouring water over its head.

It’s unclear what transpired before the video and how it ended.

Some netizens pointed out that the snake might be a king cobra — a highly venomous species of snake.

Netizens joked that serpent was attacking its ‘competitor’

The video has since gone viral, with many netizens sharing their thoughts in the comments.

One netizen joked the snake was engaging with another competitor, referring to the man’s genitals.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, another user daringly asked who was going to “suck the poison out”.

Source: Instagram

Featured image adapted from @therealtarzann on Instagram.

