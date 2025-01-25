‘Snake vs snake’: Venomous snake bites influencer’s nether regions & wouldn’t let go

Venomous mangrove snake bites Indonesian influencer’s nether regions

Indonesian influencer Anggara Shoji is no stranger to snakes. After all, he almost exclusively posts snake videos on his Instagram page, which has over 365,000 followers.

Recently, however, Anggara found himself in quite a sticky situation when a venomous snake bit his nether regions and refused to let go.

A video posted in January documenting the encounter has gone viral, with more than 25.6 million views at the time of writing.

Venomous snake bites onto man’s pants & wouldn’t let go

The video jumps right into the action, showing a black-and-yellow snake firmly latched onto the groin area of Anggara’s pants.

It’s unclear if the snake bit into his genitals, but pain and anguish were written all over Anggara’s face as he held onto the snake’s body with his left hand.

As the camera zooms closer, the snake seemingly readjusted its grip on the man’s pants before clamping down even harder.

Halfway through the video, Anggara slowly lowered himself into a seated position.

With his legs sprawled on the ground, the influencer tried pulling the snake away from his pants but to no avail.

‘Snake vs snake’ situation

The viral video has since garnered countless comments from netizens, some of whom identified the reptile as the mildly venomous mangrove snake.

Another joked that it was a “snake vs snake” situation, likely referencing the man’s genitals.

Meanwhile, another commenter took it a step further by pointing out how ironic it would be if the snake’s toxin caused swelling.

Influencer extremely familiar with snakes & their bites

‘Familiar’ is an understatement when describing Anggara’s relationship with snakes and their bites.

A cursory scroll through Anggara’s Instagram feed revealed several thumbnails showing him getting bitten by snakes.

Arguably the most intimidating video is one of him sticking his tongue into a snake’s mouth.

The content creator also has a YouTube channel where he shares longer videos with more than 46,000 subscribers.

