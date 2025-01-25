‘Snake vs snake’: Venomous snake bites influencer’s nether regions & wouldn’t let go

Ouch.

By - 25 Jan 2025, 3:10 pm

Venomous mangrove snake bites Indonesian influencer’s nether regions

Indonesian influencer Anggara Shoji is no stranger to snakes. After all, he almost exclusively posts snake videos on his Instagram page, which has over 365,000 followers.

Recently, however, Anggara found himself in quite a sticky situation when a venomous snake bit his nether regions and refused to let go.

venomous snake bites pants

Source: @jejeksiaden on Instagram

A video posted in January documenting the encounter has gone viral, with more than 25.6 million views at the time of writing.

Venomous snake bites onto man’s pants & wouldn’t let go

The video jumps right into the action, showing a black-and-yellow snake firmly latched onto the groin area of Anggara’s pants.

It’s unclear if the snake bit into his genitals, but pain and anguish were written all over Anggara’s face as he held onto the snake’s body with his left hand.

venomou snake bites 9

Source: @jejeksiaden on Instagram

As the camera zooms closer, the snake seemingly readjusted its grip on the man’s pants before clamping down even harder.

venomous snake bites 8

Source: @jejeksiaden on Instagram

Halfway through the video, Anggara slowly lowered himself into a seated position.

With his legs sprawled on the ground, the influencer tried pulling the snake away from his pants but to no avail.

venomous snake bites seated down

Source: @jejeksiaden on Instagram

‘Snake vs snake’ situation

The viral video has since garnered countless comments from netizens, some of whom identified the reptile as the mildly venomous mangrove snake.

venomous snake bites comment 1

Source: Instagram

Another joked that it was a “snake vs snake” situation, likely referencing the man’s genitals.

venomous snake bites comment 2

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, another commenter took it a step further by pointing out how ironic it would be if the snake’s toxin caused swelling.

venomous snake bites comment 3

Source: Instagram

Influencer extremely familiar with snakes & their bites

‘Familiar’ is an understatement when describing Anggara’s relationship with snakes and their bites.

A cursory scroll through Anggara’s Instagram feed revealed several thumbnails showing him getting bitten by snakes.

venomous snake bites

Source: @jejeksiaden on Instagram

Arguably the most intimidating video is one of him sticking his tongue into a snake’s mouth.

venomous snake bites mouth tongue

Source: @jejeksiaden on Instagram

The content creator also has a YouTube channel where he shares longer videos with more than 46,000 subscribers.

Featured image adapted from @jejeksiaden on Instagram.

