Man Seen Bleeding In Geylang Allegedly Assaulted With Knuckle Duster, 2 Suspects Arrested

Man Seen Bleeding After Alleged Assault In Geylang, Hospitalised For 14 Days

A man in Geylang was seen bleeding profusely in a viral video that showed him stumbling as a man behind the camera hurled vulgarities at him.

Several days later, reports emerged that two other men are facing charges for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The victim apparently ended up in the hospital for 14 days to receive treatment.

Attacker cusses while punching bleeding man in Geylang

According to 8world News, the incident took place at Lorong 18 Geylang at around 3.11am on 14 Sep.

Footage circulating online showed a man recording the victim, covered in blood, staggering as the former shouted at him.

At one point, the man behind the camera even threw a punch at the victim, which sent him teetering.

Nearby, a large pool of blood was visible on the floor.

Thankfully for the victim, who appeared to show no signs of self-defense, another man and woman came by to intervene.

They attempted to stop the man behind the camera from further assaulting the victim.

Their efforts seemed fruitful as the attacker backed away, but not without continuing to hurl insults at the victim.

How the situation eventually dissipated is unclear.

Two men charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt

Citing a court document, 8world News reported that a 43-year-old man and an underaged man used a knuckle duster to assault the victim.

The victim sustained several injuries which reportedly landed him in hospital for 14 days:

Red & swollen eyes

Cuts on right eyebrow

Suspected broken jaw

Spinal cord injury

Both attackers were apparently charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt, though 8world News didn’t mention what punishments they may face.

MS News wishes the victim a smooth and speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from District Singapore on Facebook.