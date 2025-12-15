‘I will not give up’: Man in M’sia sells gold & BMW to pay for wife’s cancer treatment

Man sells gold & BMW to fund wife’s knee tissue cancer treatment

Wedding vows often speak of standing by one another through hardship, including illness — a promise that can be deeply tested when circumstances turn dire.

In Malaysia, a husband has shown just how far he is willing to go for his wife, who is battling stage four knee soft-tissue sarcoma.

Ahmad Hamada Ayueman, 29, has sold off his personal belongings to raise funds for the cancer treatment of his wife, Siti Nuraifat Bueraheng, a 25-year-old Thai national affectionately known as Aifah.

“I do not like being in debt. So I sold whatever I had, including gold,” he told Kosmo. “Now, I am trying to sell my BMW E90 to help cover the cost of my beloved wife’s treatment.”

Knee swelling began after motorcycle accident

Mr Hamada shared that his wife’s ordeal began in 2021, a year before they got married, when she was involved in a motorcycle accident.

She developed a small swelling on her right knee. Since X-ray scans showed no fractures or cracks, she initially relied on traditional massage to manage the injury.

Over time, however, the swelling grew larger and increasingly painful.

After their wedding, Mr Hamada felt uneasy about her condition and brought her to a private hospital for further checks.

Medical examinations later confirmed the diagnosis that would change their lives: Ms Aifah was found to have cancer.

Since then, the couple has spent tens of thousands of ringgit on treatment, including knee surgery, MRI scans, and daily medical necessities.

No assistance despite multiple applications

Mr Hamada said he has applied for various forms of assistance since his wife began treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, before she was transferred to Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia last year.

However, none of the applications were approved.

“I understand that my wife is a foreigner, but we have a marriage certificate that is legally recognised by the Malaysian government, and Aifah has a valid spouse visa permit for four years,” he explained in a Facebook post.

Despite repeated visits to hospital welfare departments and cancer aid organisations, he said there has been no response.

As Ms Aifah’s condition worsened and she became increasingly immobile, Mr Hamada quit his job at a restaurant last year to care for her full-time, while also looking after their two young children.

He has since sold his gold and is attempting to sell his car, and remains prepared to part with any remaining assets to fund her treatment for as long as he is able.

“Sometimes I sit and wonder, how long can we survive like this?” he wrote.

Husband appeals to public for help

Mr Hamada is now appealing to the public for support, either through donations or by connecting him to other possible channels for medical assistance.

“I will not give up as long as Aifah is still breathing,” he said.

Members of the public who wish to help may send donations to Mr Hamada’s Maybank account.

Featured image adapted from Hamada Azman on Facebook.