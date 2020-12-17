8 Arrested For Rioting At Boat Quay Club, Police Looking For 1 More Man

Recently, there’s been a spate of fights in bar districts, such as in Prinsep Street.

Although Phase 3 is coming soon, this is no excuse to get too rowdy outside.

Police are looking for a man involved in a riot in a Boat Quay club in the early hours of Sunday (13 Dec), after 8 people were arrested.

Fight started in Boat Quay club over dispute

Police were alerted to a fight at a Boat Quay club on Sunday (13 Dec) at about 12.50am.

At least 8 people attacked another group of 8, causing minor injuries.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

The groups apparently do not know one another, the police said, and the attack occurred due to an apparent dispute.

8 assailants were identified through investigations and CCTV cameras, and arrested on Monday (14 Dec).

They are aged between 22 and 27.

Police looking for man involved in Boat Quay fight

The police are still looking for one man involved in the riot.

This is what he looks like:

Anyone with information on this man or his whereabouts can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

If phone calls are not convenient, they can use this online form instead.

Information will be kept strictly confidential.

Violence is not a solution to disputes

Nightlife spots are often scenes of brawls and attacks, which may or may not have to do with the fact that alcohol is served in these areas.

Regardless, the majority of people are law-abiding and peaceful and we should keep things that way.

Violence is never the way to settle a dispute and we should always

Also, the long arm of the law will catch up to any offenders with time. Hopefully the man can be found so he can assist with police investigations.

